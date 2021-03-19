Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Journey Analytics Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Data Source, Application (Campaign Management & Product Management), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, & Telecommunications and IT), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The customer journey analytics market is projected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2020 to USD 25.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.
Key factors, such as the growing need to provide seamless customer experience, a higher focus on better customer engagement strategies through omnichannel, and adoption of advanced analytics solutions to leverage the increasing customer data and reduce customer churn rate, are expected to drive the demand for customer journey analytics solutions and services. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the customer journey analytics market size based on component, organization size, deployment mode, data source, application, vertical, and region.
The rise in demand for real-time customer journey analytics to generate actionable insights and COVID-19-led focus on new customer engagement models through digital experience are expected to offer growth opportunities to customer journey analytics vendors.
However, key factors such as difficulties in quantifying customer experience RoI, the concern of data privacy laws, and protection of customer data from cyberattacks and breaches are restraining the market growth. Data security and privacy concerns, growing difficulty in synchronizing silos with customer experience data collected across multiple sources, and lack of understanding the single view of the customer journey are key challenges in the adoption of customer journey analytics solutions and services.
The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The customer journey analytics market is segmented based on components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for deployment and integration, and support and maintenance services by end users to effectively integrate customer journey analytics tools for analyzing customer data collected from multiple data sources.
The cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The customer journey analytics market by deployment mode has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Highly secure data encryption, complete data visibility, and control features have resulted in larger market size for on-premises mode customer journey analytics solutions.
The high CAGR of the cloud segment can be attributed to the availability of easy deployment options and minimal requirements of capital and time. These factors are supporting the current lockdown scenario of COVID-19 as social distancing and lack of workforce hit the industry, and are expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based customer journey analytics solutions.
Among verticals, the retail and eCommerce segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The customer journey analytics market is segmented based on verticals into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, telecommunications and IT, travel and hospitality, and other verticals (energy and utilities, and education). The BFSI vertical is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
Moreover, the retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. To meet the rapidly changing customer expectations, retail and eCommerce companies are inclining toward customer journey analytics solutions, which can monitor the customer's journey in real time across different channels and guide them to meet their requirements.
Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China, India, and Japan, increasing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.
Businesses in the APAC region are deploying customer journey analytics solutions to generate statistical data and make faster business decisions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are focusing on providing seamless customer experience by tracking customer sentiments throughout the customer journey and stay competitive.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8mvbow
