Global Customer Success Platforms Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026, Rising at a CAGR of 20.6% to 2026

The Global Customer Success Platforms Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 20.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The customer success platform refers to a new & advanced technology, & this technology helps in managing some major business problems with unparalleled success rate by incorporating data from various sources, like websites, social media, email, Customer Relationship management (CRM) systems and several third party websites.



These solutions are provided by key vendors operating in the market & act as an exhaustive standalone system or software on the basis of different requirements like customer onboarding, churn analysis, workflow management, and sales and marketing management.

Customer-required outcomes are acquired using different tools offered by customer success platforms. This is done in the scenario when customers are using any kind of a vendor's service or product. With the help of the customer success platform, all the data of the customer can be centralized into an accessible 360-degree view of the customer. Using customer success platforms, companies become capable to collect analytical insights to enhance & maximize customer service operations.



The growth of the customer success platforms market is expected to be boosted by the rising demand for analytical-based solutions to track customer scores & decrease churns and the emergence of cloud computing in customer success. The significant limitations of the customer success platforms market are data security & privacy concerns and difficulty in synchronizing CX data gathered from various touchpoints within various domains. In addition to this, the market growth is expected to slow down due to data aggregation & synchronization from various silos.

Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platforms (Without Services) and Services. The services segment is expected to exhibit a considerable growth rate over the forecast years. In order to manage marketing needs in the constantly changing customer global demand outlook & ever-increasing customer data, it is necessary for enterprises to deploy customer success services.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Sales & Marketing Optimization, Customer Service, Risk & Compliance Management, Reporting & Analytics, Customer Segmentation & Onboarding, and Others. The sales & marketing segment is expected to garner the highest revenue share of customer success platforms market by the application during the forecast period. Customer success platforms facilitate marketers & sales executives to deal with their primary audience on the basis of insights collected from data. The platforms offer visibility around customer activities that include their onboarding status, which allows them to give a customized experience.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The demand for cloud-based solutions is rising due to the reliable, scalable, flexible, and effective IT management nature of these solutions. Small enterprises are willing to adopt advanced solutions to integrate real-time self-service analytics with cloud-based solutions and improve the market growth in the optimal possible way with minimal capital investments. Cloud-based customer success platforms offer highly scalable devices that provide simple data storage & access. The arrival of cloud-based solutions is fueling automation and enhancing the predictive accuracy of customer success.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The SME segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period. The accessibility of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based customer success solutions have achieved prominence among Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). These enterprises are increasingly adopting these solutions to create a 360-degree view of customers & recognize patterns, trends and collect insights to enhance business performance.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Government & Public Sector and Others. The BFSI market dominated the Global Customer Success Platforms Market by End User 2019. The Retail & eCommerce market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% during (2020 - 2026).

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Customer Success Platforms Market. Companies such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Totango Ltd., and Gainsight, Inc., Freshworks, Inc., UserIQ, Inc., HubSpot, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Salesforce.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., HubSpot, Inc., Medallia, Inc. (Strikedeck, Inc.), Gainsight, Inc., Totango, Ltd., UserIQ, Inc., Planhat AB, Salesmachine, Inc., and Freshworks, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Feb - 2020, May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Customer Success Platforms Market by Component

4.1 Global Customer Success Platforms (Without Services) Market by Region

4.2 Global Customer Success Platforms Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Customer Success Platforms Market by Application

5.1 Global Customer Success Platforms Sales & Marketing Optimization Market by Region

5.2 Global Customer Success Platforms Customer Service Market by Region

5.3 Global Customer Success Platforms Risk & Compliance Management Market by Region

5.4 Global Customer Success Platforms Reporting & Analytics Market by Region

5.5 Global Customer Success Platforms Customer Segmentation & Onboarding Market by Region

5.6 Global Other Application Customer Success Platforms Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Customer Success Platforms Market by Deployment Type

6.1 Global On-premise Customer Success Platforms Market by Region

6.2 Global Cloud Customer Success Platforms Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Customer Success Platforms Market by Enterprise Size

7.1 Global Large Enterprises Customer Success Platforms Market by Region

7.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Customer Success Platforms Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Customer Success Platforms Market by End User

8.1 Global BFSI Customer Success Platforms Market by Region

8.2 Global Retail & eCommerce Customer Success Platforms Market by Region

8.3 Global Transportation & Logistics Customer Success Platforms Market by Region

8.4 Global Healthcare Customer Success Platforms Market by Region

8.5 Global Telecom & IT Customer Success Platforms Market by Region

8.6 Global Government & Public Sector Customer Success Platforms Market by Region

8.7 Global Others Customer Success Platforms Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Customer Success Platforms Market by Region



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HubSpot, Inc.

Medallia, Inc. (Strikedeck, Inc.)

Gainsight, Inc.

Totango, Ltd.

UserIQ, Inc.

Planhat AB

Salesmachine, Inc.

Freshworks, Inc.

