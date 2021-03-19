Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butadiene Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Butadiene Market size was estimated at 12,432 kilotons in 2020 and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Considering the ongoing pandemic scenario, the automotive manufacturing units and building construction projects were temporarily halted, thus negatively impacted the demand of styrene-butadiene and polybutadiene rubber, which are used in tires, building crack fillers, concrete additives, etc., which has declined the demand of butadiene. However, the use of protective gloves made from nitrile rubber has increased in the current situation, thus stimulating the demand for the butadiene market.
Over the short term, the developing downstream market in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the market's growth. Polybutadiene dominated the market holding a share of almost 30%. However, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The innovation of bio-butadiene to produce products like synthetic rubber, thermoplastic elastomers, nylon, etc. is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.
Key Market Trends
Polybutadiene (PBR) to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The market studied is fragmented, and the top five players account for a market share of ~30% of the total production capacity. Some of these major players include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, TPC Group, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., among others.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib5mgf
