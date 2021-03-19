Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butadiene Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Butadiene Market size was estimated at 12,432 kilotons in 2020 and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Considering the ongoing pandemic scenario, the automotive manufacturing units and building construction projects were temporarily halted, thus negatively impacted the demand of styrene-butadiene and polybutadiene rubber, which are used in tires, building crack fillers, concrete additives, etc., which has declined the demand of butadiene. However, the use of protective gloves made from nitrile rubber has increased in the current situation, thus stimulating the demand for the butadiene market.

Over the short term, the developing downstream market in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the market's growth. Polybutadiene dominated the market holding a share of almost 30%. However, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The innovation of bio-butadiene to produce products like synthetic rubber, thermoplastic elastomers, nylon, etc. is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends



Polybutadiene (PBR) to Dominate the Market

The automotive industry relies on PBR for non-tire applications, such as hoses, belts, gaskets, and other automotive components, because of its high resistance to cold temperatures.

The increasing number of automobiles across the world and the increasing demand for PBR for numerous applications are expected to stimulate the growth of the global butadiene market. However, the recent downfall in automobile production and sales is likely to hinder the market growth.

PBR consumption is dominated by Northeast Asia, particularly China. West Europe and North America are the next largest consumer regions for PBR.

As of Q3 2019, about 67.47 million vehicles were produced globally and has reached about 52 million vehicles up to Q3 2020, registering a decline rate of about 23%, thus led to a decrease in the demand for PBR based automotive parts like hoses and belts, which in turn negatively impacts the market growth of butadiene.

On the supply side, the PBR plants in Asia are running at full rates to meet the strong demand. Deep-sea supplies from Europe and the Middle-East are also expected to head to Asia, in order to help meet the strong demand.

Leading producers of PBR around the world include Saudi Arabian Oil Co., KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Michelin, Zeon Corporation, Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S., Petrochim, and TSRC.

Owing to all these factors, the market for butadiene is likely to grow globally during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global butadiene market. The downstream market in Asia-Pacific witnessed a huge spur in the past few years, owing to which, the demand for butadiene has witnessed a rapid increase due to its requirement.

China has achieved some milestones in shale gas exploration, both in capacity and drilling techniques, making it one of the top shale gas suppliers worldwide.

India, with the support of the United States, is working on developing the shale gas exploration in its coastal regions, with US companies joining the exploration process. India has recoverable shale gas reserves, which are estimated to have a capacity of 96 trillion cubic feet (tcf), mainly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The Krishna-Godavari basin, located in eastern India, holds the country's largest shale gas reserves, extending over 7,800 gross square miles, with a prospective area of 4,340 square miles.

Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest producer of vehicles across the globe. Butadiene is used to produce intermediates like styrene-butadiene (SBR) and others, which are further used to manufacture automotive products include tires, conveyor belt, etc.

In 2019, the total volume of tires produced in India was about 191.98 million, with a growth rate of about 7.5% compared to the previous year, which in turn stimulates the demand for the butadiene market.

As of Q3 2019, China had produced 18.17 million vehicles and reached 16.96 million vehicles by Q3 2020, registering a decline rate of about 6.66%, which in-turn has led to a decrease in the consumption of parts made up of styrene-butadiene (SBR) and others, thus creating a negative effect on the regional butadiene market growth.

Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to show significant impact on the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape



The market studied is fragmented, and the top five players account for a market share of ~30% of the total production capacity. Some of these major players include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, TPC Group, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, and LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Developing Downstream Market in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Effects Caused by Butadiene

4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising due to the Impact of COVID-19

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Volume)

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Polybutadiene (PBR)

5.1.2 Chloroprene

5.1.3 Styrene-Butadiene (SBR)

5.1.4 Nitrile Rubber (Acrylonitrile Butadiene NBR)

5.1.5 Styrene Butadiene Latex

5.1.6 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

5.1.7 Adiponitrile

5.1.8 Sulfolane

5.1.9 Ethylidene Norbornene

5.1.10 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Plastic and Polymer

5.2.2 Tire and Rubber

5.2.3 Chemical

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Braskem

6.4.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.4 Dow

6.4.5 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.7 Formosa Plastics Group

6.4.8 INEOS

6.4.9 JSR Corporation

6.4.10 LG Chem

6.4.11 LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN HOLDING BERHAD

6.4.12 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

6.4.13 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.14 Repsol

6.4.15 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.16 SABIC

6.4.17 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

6.4.18 TPC Group

6.4.19 Lion Elastomers



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation of Bio-butadiene



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib5mgf

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900