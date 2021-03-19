TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on March 26, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on March 31, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.079
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.042
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.096
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.079
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.093
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.198
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.039
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.132
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.148
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.048
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.115
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.069
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.090
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.072
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.028
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.079
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.066
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.040
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETFDXF0.100
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL0.184
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS0.174
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT0.144
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO0.168
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.116
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.069
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.000
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.051
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.195
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.116
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.076
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.213
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.198
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.039
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.031
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.039
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.079
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.054
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.054
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.089
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.075
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.143
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.097
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.109
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.043
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.109
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.046
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.043
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.112
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.006
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.044
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.035
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.039
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.030
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.037
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.094
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.063
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.077
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.065
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.077
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.202
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.049
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.127
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.065
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.031
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.117
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.094
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.023
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.197
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.158
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.229
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.042
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.069
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.042
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.041
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.048
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.044
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.047
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.032
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.163
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.031
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.059
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.101
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.074
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.068
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.113
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.091
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.077

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, and XUU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com