Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Formic Acid Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Formic Acid Market was valued at around 600 kilotons in 2020 and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Due to COVID-19, due to lockdown regulations and a deficient number of workers, the production in various chemical and other industries has decreased and the supply of raw materials to the industries decreased. The animal feed industry which is the major end-user industry of formic acid has also been badly affected by the closure of restaurants around the globe. The coronavirus crisis has severely harmed the supply of animal feed, despite the fact that demand has remained relatively stable world. It is estimated that the animal feed mills in 2020 are 28,414 decreased to 3% compared to 29,345 in 2019. Owing to all these factors, the formic acid market is negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Over the medium term, the major factors driving the growth of formic acid are the increasing demand for preservatives and feed additives and the increasing consumption of meat and poultry.
On the flipside, regulations regarding the usage of formic acid and COVID-19 impact on formic acid are expected to hinder the market growth. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is estimated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Animal Feed a Huge Market Potential
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global formic acid market is fragmented. The major players in the market are BASF SE, Perstorp, Eastman Chemical Company, LUXI GROUP, and Anhui Asahi Kasei Chemical Co., Ltd, among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Preservatives and Feed Additives
4.1.2 Increasing Consumption of Meat and Poultry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Emerging Cost-effective Substitutes
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19
4.2.3 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 The Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 The Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Price Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Volume and Value)
5.1 Grade Type
5.1.1 75%
5.1.2 80%
5.1.3 85%
5.1.4 94%
5.1.5 99%
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Animal Feed
5.2.1.1 Silage Additive
5.2.1.2 Preservative
5.2.2 Leather Tanning
5.2.3 Textile Dyeing and Finishing
5.2.4 Intermediary in Pharmaceuticals
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Anhui Asahi Kasei Chemical Co., Ltd
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 Beijing Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd
6.4.4 Eastman Chemical Company
6.4.5 Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd.
6.4.6 GNFC. Limited
6.4.7 LUXI GROUP
6.4.8 Perstorp
6.4.9 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited
6.4.10 Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co., Ltd
6.4.11 Shanxi Province Yuanping Chemicals Co., Ltd
6.4.12 Wuhan Ruisunny Chemical
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Organic Acid as a Substitute for Antibiotics in Animal Feed
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64kylc
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: