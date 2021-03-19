GREELEY, Colo., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Ag Week, observed this year March 19 – 23, is a time to reflect on and show appreciation for the never-ending work that Colorado farmers and ranchers undertake to keep food on our tables at home and in our restaurants.



More than 1000 pig farmers of the Colorado Pork Producers Council join the Colorado Livestock Council, Colorado Wool Growers, Colorado Dairy Council, Colorado Egg Producers and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union in thanking Governor Polis for proclaiming Monday March 22, as Colorado Livestock Proud Day!

A year ago, we were facing a massive shift in grocery shopping habits and uncertainty regarding what was available to us as we went to stock our pantries. There were times when our choices at the market might have been different than we were used to seeing, but animal protein was available to keep our families nourished and fed, bringing comfort and peace. Thank you to the Colorado farmers and ranchers who worked to keep us fueled and fed. Whether it’s during this week of appreciation or in the coming weeks and months ahead, I encourage you to join me in reflecting on those who did not miss a beat in helping us to make it through this difficult year. You are our heroes.

Colorado Pork, along with the other entities who represent Colorado’s livestock producers, want you to know that our commitment to providing your families with nutritious, sustainable protein remains stronger than ever.

And while Colorado’s pig farmers care deeply about feeding your family, we work to do so under key principles of environmental stewardship, animal welfare and conscientious attention to our place in a healthy and robust agricultural industry in the state. That commitment has resulted in one of the most significant success stories in animal agriculture in the last 60 years. As a result, Colorado is the 15th largest pork producing state in the US and Yuma County ranks as the 22nd largest pork producing county. We are proud to call Colorado home and want you to know we are working every day to provide a protein you feel good about eating.

As one of the most widely consumed proteins in the world, pork’s flavor and versatility shines when it’s the centerpiece of your family table.

Today, 8 cuts of fresh pork meet USDA guidelines as a lean protein, the American Heart Association has certified both the pork tenderloin and the pork sirloin as heart healthy cuts. Pork is a powerhouse of nutrition. Loaded with B vitamins, many micro and macro nutrients, it’s a source of proteins to fuel your entire day.

We know that your family’s meal choices include great Colorado meat options. Whether it’s during this week of agricultural appreciation or throughout the year, take time to reflect on the rich, long heritage Colorado livestock producers have in feeding you and your family. Rest assured, we are doing it with deliberate attention to animal welfare, human health, and environmental sustainability.