VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. (“Alpha Peak” or the “Company”) (NEX: AAP.H) announces that it will hold an annual general and special meeting of its shareholders (the “Meeting”) on April 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Meeting will be an online-only meeting, in order to comply with legal requirements and social distancing best practices in light of COVID-19.



A summary of the business of the Meeting is provided below and additional details about the Meeting, including how to participate and vote at the Meeting, are set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management’s Information Circular (the “Circular”), each of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Annual General and Special Meeting (April 15, 2021)

The Meeting will be held on April 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time) and will be an online-only meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders will be presented with the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020, together with the independent auditor’s report for those financial statements. Shareholders will also be asked to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass resolutions:

(i) approving the re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as the Company’s auditor for the financial year ending December 31, 2021 and authorizing the Company’s board of directors to fix the auditor’s compensation; (ii) fixing the number of directors of the Company at three (3), and electing the directors of the Company for the coming year; (iii) authorizing the Company to alter its articles and notice of articles to change its name to “Alpha Peak Capital Inc.” or such other name as the directors of the Company may determine; (iv) authorizing the Company to alter its articles and notice of articles to effect a consolidation of its common shares on the basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares; (v) authorizing the Company to voluntarily delist its common shares from the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”); and (vi) approving such other matters and transacting such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment of the Meeting.



The board of directors of the Company is unanimously recommending that all shareholders vote in favour of each of the items set out above.

While all shareholders are invited to attend the Meeting, only shareholders of record as of March 10, 2021, the record date for the Meeting, will be entitled to cast a vote at the Meeting. Eligible shareholders who do not wish to attend can also vote on the business of the Meeting by submitting a proxy or voting instruction form in accordance with the instructions set out in the Circular and/or provided by their applicable broker or agent. Proxies must be received by the Company or its transfer agent by no later than 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 13, 2021 or, if the Meeting is adjourned, by no later than 48 hours prior to the new Meeting date and time.

Voluntary Delisting from the Exchange

At the Meeting, the Company will be seeking shareholder authorization to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Exchange. The reasons for the proposed delisting and a description of some of the anticipated risks associated with the delisting are set out in detail in the Circular.

Shareholder approval for the delisting will require affirmative votes from more than half of the common shares represented at the Meeting, excluding any common shares that are beneficially owned, controlled or directed by any director or officer of the Corporation. The delisting will also be subject to any required regulatory and third-party approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.

The proposed date for the delisting is April 19, 2021, or such other date as may be determined by the board of directors of the Company. If the delisting date is changed, the Company will issue an update by press release.

Change of Name

At the Meeting, the Company will also be seeking shareholder authorization to change its name to “Alpha Peak Capital Inc.” or to such other name as the directors may determine. The purpose of the change of name is to better reflect the current and potential future business of the Company.

Shareholder approval for the change of name will require affirmative votes from more than two thirds of the common shares represented at the Meeting. The change of name will also be subject to any required regulatory and third-party approvals, including the approval of the Exchange if the Company continues to be listed on the Exchange at the time the change of name is completed.

The Company will issue an update by press release when the change of name goes into effect.

Consolidation of Common Shares

At the Meeting, the Company will also be seeking shareholder authorization to consolidate its common shares on the basis of 10 pre-consolidation common shares to 1 post-consolidation common share. The reasons for the proposed consolidation and a description of some of the anticipated risks associated with the consolidation are set out in detail in the Circular.

The Company currently has 72,077,073 issued and outstanding common shares and expects that following the consolidation it will have approximately 7,207,707 issued and outstanding common shares. Fractional shares will not be issued and any fractional shares that would otherwise result from the consolidation will instead be rounded to the nearest whole number of common shares.

Shareholder approval for the delisting will require affirmative votes from more than two-thirds of the common shares represented at the Meeting. The consolidation will also be subject to any required regulatory and third-party approvals, including the approval of the Exchange if the Company continues to be listed on the Exchange on the effective date of the consolidation.

The proposed date for the consolidation is May 1, 2021, or such other date as may be determined by the board of directors of the Company. If the consolidation date is changed, the Company will issue an update by press release.

For more information, please contact:

Zachary Goldenberg, CEO

Phone No.: 647-987-5083

Email: zach@libertyvp.co

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: will, may, believes, expects, anticipated, approximately, and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include an adjournment of the Meeting; a change in the proposed business of the Meeting; unanticipated numbers of shareholders attending or failing to attend the meeting or voting or failing to vote by proxy; the Company being unable to obtain shareholder or Exchange approval for any items of business proposed at the Meeting; the Company’s board of directors determining not to proceed with the name change, share consolidation or voluntary delisting; and other risks as set out in the Circular. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

