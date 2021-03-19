Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RIDE) investors that acquired securities between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021 .

acquired securities between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021

It is alleged in this complaint that throughout the class period Lordstown issued materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lordstown’s purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many would-be customers who had made these purported pre-orders did not have the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and never has been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) Endurance’s first test run resulted in the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) Lordstown’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times as a result.

