Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market (2020 to 2027) - Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report

The global Lewy body dementia treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 5.31 billion by 2027. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Lewy body dementia is a progressive disorder associated with dysfunction of the central nervous system and characterized by deposits of alpha-synuclein, a protein in the brain. The unusual deposits in the brain formed Lewy bodies, which can lead to several problems with body movement, thinking, mood, and behavior. Lewy body dementia is the most common disease after Alzheimer's which is rapidly growing and subsequently foster global market growth. Recent developments include the new launches and clinical studies such as LY3154207, ABBV-0805, etc. The launches of drugs are associated with the diagnosis of dementia with Lewy body, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases which further leads to drive the growth of the global market.



The prominent factors favoring the global market growth include the rising initiatives by the legal and regulatory authorities to develop an effective and safe treatment for the LBD disorder in the patients. For instance, in October 2019, an LBD Association Research Center of Excellence, Georgetown University Medical Center, has taken the initiative to offer 3 clinical trials to devise new methods and treatments for Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer's disease.



Rising incidences of getting affected by Alzheimer's disease and related disorders include vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal degeneration, and Parkinson's disease has witnessed the surge in demand for the treatment of the patients. The regulatory authorities and researchers are engaged in discovering new methods and solutions to provide effective treatment of the disorder.



For instance, in June 2020, The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation and Florida Atlantic University's Schmidt College of Medicine have amalgamated its forces to discover and research medicine to prevent dementia. The grant of USD 3 million will allow FAU's Schmidt College of Medicine to establish a new FAU Center for Brain Health. Furthermore, in July 2020, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) has published that researchers have formed a new p-tau217 blood test, which is proved to hold remarkable results in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and related disorders in the patients.



Additionally, the rising prevalence of the progressive diseases of dementia has raised the need for effective treatment to treat the disease and prevent risk in the patients which further leads to drive growth. The growing awareness of the symptoms of the disease and the advancement in healthcare technology to develop new methods and drugs for the treatment of patients is likely to surge the market growth.



Market participants such as Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, BioArctic AB, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan Plc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Sanofi AG, and Mylan NV are some of the key players operating in the industry.



Players in the industry are focusing on developing new methods and drugs for LBD, new launches, increasing expansions, collaborations, and partnerships to enhance their market and revenue share. For instance, in August 2020, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. and Yumanity Therapeutics entered into a definitive merger agreement, and after combining they operate under the name Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. The merger leads to enhance Yumanity's pipeline of innovative, disease-modifying methods and solutions for neurological disorders.



The publisher has segmented the Lewy Body Dementia Treatment market report on the basis of drug type, indication, distribution channel, and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.1.3. Assumptions

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources



4. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Insights

4.1. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment - Industry snapshot

4.2. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Prevalence of Lewy body dementia

4.2.1.2. Affordable Treatment Options

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Drug side-effects

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Industry trends



5. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Assessment by Drug Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, By Drug Type, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Modafinil

5.3.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Modafinil, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Cholinesterase Inhibitors

5.4.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Cholinesterase Inhibitors, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.5. Benzodiazepine

5.5.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Benzodiazepine, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.6. Antipsychotic Drugs

5.6.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Antipsychotic Drugs, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.7. Antidepressants

5.7.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Antidepressants, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.8. Carbidopa-Levodopa

5.8.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Carbidopa-Levodopa, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



6. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Assessment by Indication

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, By Indication, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Parkinson's Disease

6.3.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Parkinson's Disease, By Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB)

6.4.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB), by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



7. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Assessment by Distribution Channel

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.3. Drug Stores

7.3.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Drug Stores, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Hospitals Pharmacies

7.4.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Hospitals Pharmacies, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.5. Online Pharmacies

7.5.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Online Pharmacies, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

7.6. Retail Pharmacies

7.6.1. Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market, by Retail Pharmacies, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



8. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market - North America

8.4. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market - Europe

8.5. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market - Asia-Pacific

8.6. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market - Middle East & Africa

8.7. Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market - Latin America



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Axovant Sciences Ltd.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Drug Type/Indication Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Developments

10.2. BioArctic AB

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Drug Type/Indication Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Developments

10.2.5. RealView Imaging Ltd.

10.3. Eisai Co., Ltd.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Drug Type/Indication Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Developments

10.3.5. Nanolive SA

10.4. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Drug Type/Indication Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Developments

10.5. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Drug Type/Indication Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Developments

10.6. Immungenetics AG

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Drug Type/Indication Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Developments

10.7. Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Drug Type/Indication Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Developments

10.8. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Drug Type/Indication Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Developments



