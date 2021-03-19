Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia's Healthcare Provider Sector, 2021- COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes the Transformation of the Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study covers the pandemic's impact on Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector and new opportunities for medical device manufacturers and healthcare service, IT, and communications technology providers in the region. New opportunities include radiology and medical center upgrades, telemedicine, home monitoring services, management platforms for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVD), electronic health records (EHR), and healthcare professionals' training.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led governments worldwide to implement national lockdowns and social distancing measures to mitigate the virus' spread. The result is a large-scale drop in business confidence, consumer demand, and industrial production, leading to a global economic recession in 2020. The pandemic has impacted the healthcare sector and it has yet to return to full utilization capacity. Most countries have experienced disrupted supply chains, draining healthcare institutions financially and impacting their revenue in Q1 and Q2 2020.
Healthcare companies are stepping up to the COVID-19 outbreak induced-challenges. This crisis will change the healthcare sector's outlook as the focus shifts toward new technologies that will drive the market.
The study includes a comprehensive scenario-based analysis, focusing on the healthcare provider sector across Saudi Arabia to enable clients to sustain amid the present situation and thrive in the future. It highlights the estimated Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health expenditure budget and anticipated new spending budget on potential healthcare segments.
Stakeholders need to understand how these healthcare segments will evolve in the future and how vendors can become part of this growing movement. The analyst recognizes the importance of clients remaining on top of their strategic initiatives to achieve and sustain growth.
Information contained in this report includes the following:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Healthcare Sector Overview
3. COVID-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector
4. COVID-19 Impact on PHC Infrastructure and Patients, Healthcare Sector
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare Sector
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Segment, Healthcare Sector
7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Healthcare Sector
8. Next Steps
9. List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9s99oz
