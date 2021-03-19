Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Enterprise Content Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market to Reach US$ 122 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management estimated at US$ 18.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 122 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Document Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 28.4% CAGR to reach US$ 23.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Workflow Management segment is readjusted to a revised 36.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.6% share of the global Cloud Enterprise Content Management market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 43.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 37.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Cloud Enterprise Content Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 8.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 43.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$ 12.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.5% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.9% and 28.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$ 12.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Content Management Segment Corners a 14.7% Share in 2020



In the global Content Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 34.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 18.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

Will The Arrival of Vaccines Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Cloud Computing Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot Amidst the Crisis

What is Enterprise Content Management (ECM)? & What Are the Unique Benefits of Cloud ECM

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured):

Alfresco Software, Inc.

ASG Technologies

Box, Inc

Docuware GmbH

Epicor Software Corporation

Everteam Software

Fabsoft Software, Inc

Hyland Software, Inc

IBM Corporation

Laserfiche

Lexmark International, Inc

M-Files Corporation

Micro Strategies Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Nuxeo

Objective Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SERgroup Holding International GmbH

Xerox Holdings Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unexpected Windfall Gains for Cloud ECM as COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation

Here's How Content Chaos Can Be The Biggest Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation

Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Accelerated by Pandemic Induced WFM Models, ECM Converges With Enterprise Mobility Goals

Big Data Overload Accelerates The Content Chaos Challenge

Why Now is the Time to Outthink Content Chaos?

Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Content Management Systems Grows Bigger

Use of ECM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry: A Review

IoT, Augmented Reality Convergence With ECM: A Major Trend

Expanding Use in Key End-Use Markets Drives Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 561

