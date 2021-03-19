Global Bicycles Market Report 2021-2027 - Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur Demand

Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bicycles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cycling for Health & the Environment Gets a Big Thumbs-Up. Bicycle Sales to Reach U$82.3 Billion.



The global market for Bicycle is expected to reach US$ 82.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

An interesting fallout of the pandemic and the associated restrictions imposed by various countries is increased interest in cycling. People are avoiding public transit given the infection risk leading to a mini bicycle boom, enabling bike riding to emerge into an effective alternative to crowded public transit, while simultaneously allowing people to engage in physical exercise while conforming to social distancing guidelines.

While the pandemic impacted supply chains and coerced companies to temporarily shut down manufacturing facilities, the bicycle industry has enjoyed notable surge in sales, especially for mid-range bicycles. Riding a bike is emerging as one of the hottest trends owing to increasing focus of people to stay active and avoid public transport. Bicycle sales are further propelled by decision of various countries, mainly in Europe, to provide bike buyers with attractive subsidies. In addition, several cities are looking forward to new and extensive bike lanes. Customer optimism regarding bikes is also enabling manufacturers to enjoy immense gains.

The surge in demand for mid-range and entry-level bicycle models has outstripped inventory in Europe and the US. The situation is driving manufacturers to ramp up production and ensure maximum utilization of resources including workers for meeting demand. In addition, manufacturers of bikes and related components are reorganizing global supply chains for getting ready to further boost in demand.



The bicycle market in Europe has resurfaced dramatically after displaying a weak performance in the first quarter of 2020. The market witnessed a notable spike in sales following easing of COVID-19-related lockdowns and restrictions across countries. The bicycle market is receiving a major push from increasing spending from the middle-class population along with surge in sales of high-end products. The trend is particularly evident in countries like the UK, Germany, Spain and France. In contrast to other markets that have been adversely affected by reduced consumer spending, the bicycle market in the UK is exhibiting high degree of resilience.

Majority of people in the country are looking forward to maintain and even increase spending on bicycles in comparison to the pre-lockdown phase. The government allowed bicycle shops to remain open amid the COVID-19-related lockdown. In addition, the UK market is benefitting from various initiatives announced by the government and market participants. The government's 'Fix your Bike Voucher Scheme' is intended to allow stakeholders to register as bike repairer.

Moreover, the scheme enables people to secure a voucher toward the cost of bike repairing. On the other side, several companies have introduced volunteer program to help retailers with a spike in sales, mainly for repairs and services. These initiatives are anticipated to ensure prompt delivery of services and drive more customers to embrace the trend.



Hybrid bicycles are incredibly gaining popularity amongst different age groups owing to the many benefits the bicycle type offers in terms of usability, comfort and stability. Hybrid bicycles offer a very comfortable riding experience on a variety of road surfaces, while combining the characteristics of a mountain bike, touring bike and road bike. Growing inclination towards cycling as part of leisure-time activity will likely propel growth of the market for hybrid bikes. Looking to tap into this strong growth, bicycle companies are competing on a global scale to introduce new bike models. Companies are coming up with new hybrid variants incorporating gender-specific features.

Today, a handful of companies offer hybrid vehicles for kids, women and men. Manufacturers are also making strong attempts to meet or exceed riders' demand for increased levels of safety, control, balance and grip. Most of the city roads, motorways and highways across the globe are struggling to cope with the rapid growth in number of vehicles, resulting in traffic congestions. Traffic congestions most often leads to fuel wastage, increase in vehicular accidents, rise in carbon emissions, and loss of working hours, thereby proving to be a commuter's nightmare.

The need to curb such traffic congestions and vehicular pollution especially is driving many governments across the globe to design and implement sophisticated traffic control strategies. As traffic management emerges as a top agenda for urban road authorities, low pollution emitting transportation means such as bicycles are increasingly being included into the transportation mix. Bicycles, apart from their general functionality as a means for commuting, are gaining popularity and are making a comeback in many countries across the world due to their ability to effectively resolve environmental and traffic congestion issues associated with other transport systems like cars.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Makes Bicycles Sell Like Hot Cakes: Factors Driving Boom

Weak Economic Environment Discourages Overall Market Sentiments

Disruption in Public Transport Usage & Fitness Regime Patterns Drive Bicycle Mad Rush: Hammered Economy Fails to Discourage Market Prospects

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regional Markets

US Bicycle Market Pedals Fast to Reach High Terrains

Europe Records Notable Jump in Bicycle Sales after Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

COVID-19 Pandemic Augurs Well for Indian Bicycle Industry despite Challenges

An Introduction to Bicycle and its Components

Bamboo Bicycles: Take a Ride on Your Imagination

Bike Sharing Programs: Inculcating Interest in Cycling

Bicycles: Biggest Innovations Ever

Bicycles Market: A Prelude

Global Bicycles Demand Growing at Healthy Pace

Market Overview

Bicycle Parts and Accessories: A Review

Pricing of Bicycles

Global Bicycle Market Rallies Ahead amid COVID-19 Crisis

Spike in Bicycle Sale amid COVID-19 Leaves Supply Chain High & Dry Temporarily

Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground

Road Bicycles: Riding High on Technology Evolution

Mountain Bike Segment Registers Rising Demand

Growth Restraints

Cycling in Developed and Developing Countries

Production & Export Scenario

Competitive Landscape

Key Players in Bicycles Supply Chain

Bicycles Market for New Players: Opportunities and Challenges

Bicycle Components Market

Leading Players in the Global Bicycle Components Market (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano and Others

Leading Players in the Global Road Bicycle Components Market (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano, KMC, FSA and Others

Leading Players in the Global Mountain Bicycle Components Market (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano, SRAM, KMC, and Others

Breakdown of Shimano's Bicycle Components Sales (in %) by Geographic Region (2019)

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 295 Featured):

Accell Group N. V.

Currie Technologies

Raleigh Ltd.

Winora Staiger GmbH

Amer Sports Corporation

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Avon Cycles Ltd.

Campagnolo S.r.l

Cycleurope AB

Dorel Industries Inc.

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

Pacific Cycle Group

Schwinn Bicycles

Fox Factory, Inc.

Giant

Hamilton Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Hero Cycles Ltd.

Huffy Corporation

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Montague Corp.

M S Bhogal and Sons

Santa Cruz Bicycles

Shimano, Inc.

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

SRAM LLC

Tandem Group plc

TI Cycles of India

Trek Bicycle Corp.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur Demand

Bicycling: A Potential Solution to Global Warming

Reduction in CO2 Emissions and Energy Usage

Rising Usage of Bikes in Urban Areas

Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum

Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions

Oil Production Nearing Saturation: Stimulus for Electric-Bicycles

27.5 Inches: An Emerging Standard in Mountain Bikes Segment

Wheels Become Stronger

Endurance Bikes: Futuristic Trend with High Potential

Carbon Technology: Permeating at Faster Rate

Disc Brakes to Emerge as New Standard for Road Bikes

Tubeless Tires Gain Steady Adoption Among Road Bikes

Fat Tires and Rims in Vogue

Folding Bicycles Witness Healthy Growth

Initiatives Encourage Bicycle Riding

Novel Sophisticated Features Improve Growth Prospects

Rising Car Ownership Rates in Developing Countries Adversely Impact Market

Metal Prices Pressure Manufacturers

Transforming from Traditional Manufacturing to High-tech Industry

Aggressive Promotions Spur Market Penetration

Technological Advancements & Improvements

Cyclist Safety First

Navigation Convenience

Bike Security

Select Key Innovations-2019

Innovations in Bicycles Segment in the Recent Past

Innovative E-Bikes

Gearing

Electronic Shifting

"Self-filling" Bottle

Bicycle Seat for Elderly

BSMART Technology

Collision-warning Sensor

Power Generating Bicycles

Copenhagen Wheel

Bike Trainer

Innovative Products and Solutions

Innovations in Bicycling Ecosystem

Innovative Options for Bicycle Parking to Promote Biking

Innovations that Address Disaster Management Plans

Distribution Channels

Spike in Online Sales

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 158

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz9skl