Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Tuberculosis (TB)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Tuberculosis (TB) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals.



Key Takeaways

The publisher estimates that in 2018, there were 13.9 million incident cases of tuberculosis (TB) worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 15.3 million incident cases by 2027.

Approved drugs in the TB space focus on a variety of targets. The majority of these drugs are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intradermal, topical, and intravenous formulations.

The largest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for TB are in Phase II. Therapies in development for TB focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with two drugs being tested in an intramuscular formulation.

The only high-impact upcoming event for drugs in the TB space is topline Phase II trial results for GSK3036656. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I antibacterial, mycobacterial, or fungal asset is 19.8%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 62%. Drugs, on average, take 9.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.0 years in the overall infectious disease space.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for TB have been in the early and midphases of development, with 74% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 26% in Phase III-IV.

South Africa has a substantial lead in the number of TB clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major European markets, while China has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the TB space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for TB, with 17 trials.

GlaxoSmithKline leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for TB.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Disease definition

Patient subtypes

Symptoms

Risk factors

Diagnosis

TREATMENT

Anti-TB drugs

Surgery

EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

The FDA's Latest Nitrosamine Decision Weighs Tuberculosis Versus Cancer Risk

Hope for Price Flexibility After India Pretomanid Go-Ahead

Pediatric Approvals in TB, Bladder Dysfunction, and Atopic Dermatitis

Mylan Gets Expert Panel Go-Ahead for Pretomanid in India

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

PerkinElmer Adds Infectious Disease Testing by Acquiring Oxford Immunotec for $591M

Amgen Licenses TB Candidate to MDGH

CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Evotec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7zhqh







CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900