Global $124.1 Billion Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

The global digital publishing and content streaming market is expected to grow from $79.85 billion in 2020 to $92.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

Major companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market include Adobe; Xerox; Google Play; Georg von Holtzbrinck and RELX.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $124.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



North America was the largest region in the global digital publishing and content streaming market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global digital publishing and content streaming market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global digital publishing and content streaming market.



Content streaming service providers are offering low-priced subscription services, especially for video streaming, in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, and some African countries, for more scalable and cost-effective content delivery. For example, Netflix offers its monthly plan starting at INR 500 ($7.1) in India, whereas subscription plans in the US start at $7.99. Netflix subscription in Brazil starts at BRL 19.9 ($5). Similarly, Amazon offers Prime Video subscription which costs $119 a year in the US, and INR 999 ($14.5) in India.



Companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market are developing progressive web applications (PWAs) to drive user engagement and boost revenues. PWAs are applications within a web browser, displayed as a website. PWAs enable developers to develop a single app which can work across all platforms and devices, leading to significant savings in the time and resources required for the app development. PWAs help web content publishing companies to maximize reach, increase level of user engagement, and provide a unified customer experience across different media platforms.

For example, Flutter, supported and developed by Google, is the latest framework used for developing mobile applications for operating systems such as iOS and Android. PWAs developed by Washington Post, an American news publishing company, have resulted in rise in user engagement by as much as five times.



