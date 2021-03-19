Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) PCR Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) PCR Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area.
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus from the same family as SARS-CoV and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus, has spread worldwide leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a pandemic. The disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), presents flu-like symptoms which can become serious in high-risk individuals, is a rapidly evolving situation across the globe, and has impacted the vast majority of the world's population.
To diagnose an individual with COVID-19, a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) is used to detect if viral genetic material is present in the patient's sample. The three most common NAATs used are a) standard, single-use NAATs, b) point-of-care (POC) NAATs, and c) multiplex NAATs, which are also referred to as syndromic NAATs or respiratory panels.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Key Inclusions of the market model are -
Currently marketed SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) PCR Tests and evolving competitive landscape -
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.
Companies covered - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp,Hologic Inc, bioMerieux SA, and Others
Scope
This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -
Reasons to Buy
Companies Mentioned
