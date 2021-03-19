New York, NY, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Lawn & Garden Consumables Market By Product Type [Fertilizer (Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potash, Micronutrients), Pesticides, Growing Media, Seeds, Mulch, and Others], and By Application [Commercial, Golf Turf, Industrial, and Residential]: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market was estimated at USD 18,180 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 23,410 Million by 2026. The global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026”.

The Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market Is Powered By Advancements In Lawn Equipment Technology And Green Construction Initiatives, Increasing Demand For Green Solutions In Developing Countries Are Driving Lawn & Garden Consumables Growth Across The World.

Lawn and garden consumable products include pesticides, mulch, fertilizers, and other lawn and garden consumables. Lawn and garden consumable products are mostly used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Increased number of residential and commercial developments, and increased activities in converting outdoor spaces into relaxing areas such as lounges, entertainment, outdoor kitchens, and party spots, are expected to fuel the growth of lawn & garden consumables in the upcoming years.

Industry Major Market Players

Agrium Incorporated

Holdings Incorporated

BASF SE

Spectrum Brands

Bayer AG

Simplot (JR) Company

Central Garden & Pet Company

Sakata Seed Corporation

COMPO GmbH & Company KG

Premier Tech Limited

DLF Seeds A/S

Agri Company Limited

DuluxGroup Limited

JCAM

GroupeLimagrain Holding SA

Israel Chemicals Limited

Haifa Chemicals Limited

Scotts Miracle

The major leading players operating in the market are prominently focusing on joint-venture and acquisition. For Instance, in January 2021, Lawn and Garden Manufacturer CST was purchased by Oldcastle APG, a CRH group. The purchase extends Oldcastle's industrial presence in the upper Midwest. CST is a nationwide lawn and garden equipment manufacturer, specializing in bagged and bulk mulches and soils. In December 2020, Green Garden Products, a leading provider of vegetable, herb, and flower seedboxes, seed starts, and plant nutrients in North America was purchased by Central Garden & Pet, an industry leader in the garden and pet industries.

The demand for lawn & garden consumables is anticipated to be driven by the advancements in lawn equipment technology and green construction initiatives, increasing demand for green solutions in developing countries. To expand their trade reach, companies in the worldwide lawn & garden consumables market are collaborating with regional agencies. Companies are now concentrating on collaborations, introducing new solutions, and enhancing their offerings in order to capture more market share. These are the main factors driving the lawn & garden consumables market in the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. However, the market's growth will be constrained by the environmental and health hazards associated with several products such as fertilizers and pesticides, and the installation of low-maintenance landscaping features. The rising positive scope for the global lawn & garden consumables market from public infrastructure is projected to generate opportunities over the forecast period.

The lawn & garden consumables market is bifurcated as a product type, application, and region. By product type segment, the market is segmented into fertilizers, pesticides, growing media, seeds, mulch, and others. The fertilizers segment is further divided into nitrogen, phosphate, potash, and micronutrients. By application segment, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. By application segment, the market is segmented into herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and others.

Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market: Growth Factors

Increasing demand for landscaping products such as water fountains, birdhouses, garden accessories, gazebos, etc. is anticipated to drive the market in the upcoming years. Also, the growing trend of renovation of outdoor spaces in the commercial, residential, as well as industrial sectors are expected to drive the market further. Increasing middle-class population in developing countries such as China and India coupled with the rise in disposable income is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forecast period. Additionally, the current trend of setting up kitchen outdoors is expected to boost the market as during the construction of these kitchens hardscaping products are required in large amounts. However, health hazards and environmental concerns associated with the use of pesticides and fertilizers are expected to hamper market growth.

Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market: Segmentation

The global lawn & garden consumables market is bifurcated into its product type, application, and regions. Based on the product type, the global market is segregated into growing media, mulch, pesticides, seeds, fertilizer, and others. The fertilizer category is further divided into phosphate, micronutrients, nitrogen, and potash. Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into residential, golf turf, industrial, and commercial.

In terms of geography, North America represents a higher demand for the lawn & garden consumables market followed b Europe. In North America, the rising popularity of house and garden parties in the area is expected to fuel demand for lawn and gardening products. The United States accounted for more than 80% of total sales in North America. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is the most rapidly developing region in the lawn & garden consumables industry. Growing targeted population, rising disposable income and lifestyle, as well as the growing increasing commercial and residential construction industry, is projected to have a substantial effect on market growth. In order to drive the province's demand for lawn & garden consumables, the heavy participation of prominent suppliers of lawn & garden consumables, the investment of private companies in the development and growth of R&D activities are all prepared. In emerging regions such as the Asia Pacific, the demand for lawn & garden consumables is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Lawn & Garden Consumables Market By Product Type [Fertilizer (Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potash, Micronutrients), Pesticides, Growing Media, Seeds, Mulch, and Others], and By Application [Commercial, Golf Turf, Industrial, and Residential]: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/lawn-and-garden-consumables-market

This report segments the lawn & garden consumables market as follows:

Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market: By Interaction Mode By Product Type:

Fertilizer Nitrogen Phosphate Potash Micronutrients

Pesticides

Growing Media

Seeds

Mulch

Others

Global Lawn & Garden Consumables Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Residential

Commercial Golf Turf

Industrial

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Industry vertical Adopted in the Market

