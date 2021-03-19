DENVER, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, announces the issuance of $400 million in securitized notes (the “Notes”). STACK’s latest securitized notes offering is priced at a fixed rate coupon of 1.877%, a rate that breaks the Company’s own record-setting rate of 1.893% achieved during STACK’s August 2020 issuance, reflecting the leading quality of the issuance. In addition, the rate coupon reflects the lowest spread to benchmark treasury rates at the time of issuance in data center industry history. In four total transactions, STACK has raised $1.8 billion of Notes rated “A-” by Standard & Poor’s.



The Company will use the capital to fund several client-focused initiatives, including the construction and delivery of its popular Basis of Design, along with continued initiatives for sustainability, safety, and technology.

Just over five months since its previous issuance raising $325 million and fresh off a series of new executive hiring, partnerships, facility openings, and expansions, STACK is once again positioning itself to continue its record-breaking 2020 leasing activity. An industry leader in the development of data centers built to the unique specifications of its hyperscale cloud and enterprise clients, STACK’s continued expansion is fueled by the widespread adoption of cloud infrastructure, the rise of new, workload-intensive technologies like artificial intelligence, cross-industry digital transformation, and the emerging need of every organization to support increasingly remote workforces.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated absorption in all the major U.S. markets, leading to the data center industry's extraordinary growth. New analyst data from Omdia reports record leasing of more than 700MW and the addition of nearly 17 million square feet in 2020, with approximately 57% of this capacity dedicated to large cloud providers.

“Our latest capital raise demonstrates continued investor confidence in the Company’s unwavering ability to deliver speed and scale to support the growth of our hyperscale and large enterprise clients,” said Heather Paduck, Chief Financial Officer of STACK. “With cloud companies thriving like never before, STACK is well positioned to deliver critical capacity where our clients need it most.”

2020 saw enormous expansion for the Company, as it broke ground on an 84MW campus in Portland, with plans to deliver the first phase of 24MW in Q3 of 2021. STACK is also constructing a 32MW multi-story data center on its campus in San Jose, California, and announced an expansion in Atlanta. Even more additions are planned for 2021 in the most critical data center markets.

STACK also offers several other opportunities for growth in key regions throughout the United States, including:

A 125-acre hyperscale data center campus with 250MW of potential critical capacity in Prince William County, Virginia in partnership with the Peterson Companies.

A 400-acre hyperscale data center campus with 400MW potential critical capacity in AllianceTexas, a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood.

A New Albany, Ohio 42MW data center campus with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities.

A new 79-acre hyperscale data center campus in Avondale, Arizona, with 150MW of potential critical capacity.

