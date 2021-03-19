Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sealing Strapping Packaging Tapes Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sealing-strapping-packaging-tapes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2021-2026). These tapes are used for sealing, closing of corrugated fiberboard boxes, reinforcing of packages, bundling items, pallet unitizing, etc.
The e-commerce industry, wherein more and more consumer goods are being transported in single parcel shipments, the safety of such packages becomes an essential concern for the players. These tapes, therefore, provide a perfect solution to such players ensuring good sealability and closure of the packages. This is expected to boost the adoption of market growth over the forecast period.
For instance, during the 2019 edition of the Singles' Day Bonanza, Alibaba logged more than 268 billion yuan (USD 38.3 billion) of purchases, in which it shipped an estimated billion packages in a single day.
Some of the prominent players in the market, therefore, to cater to the future demand are increasingly conducting research and development activities that enable them to come up with product development.
In September 2019, 3M announced the availability of Scotch High Tack Box Sealing Tape 375+, an industrial packaging tape used for box sealing, splicing, recuperate, and other packaging applications.
The growing foodservice industry is increasingly deploying tamper-evident sealing tapes, which enables the food distributors to provide enhanced safety during delivery. For instance, in December 2018, Zomato introduced tamper-proof tapes to ensure protection against any chances of tampering with food.
Key Market Trends
E-commerce Industry is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The competitive rivalry in the sealing strapping packaging tapes market is high owing to the presence of some key players such as 3M Company, Berry Global Inc., amongst others. The players in the market through research and development have been able to come up with the product developments that enable them to better serve the market, in turn, boosting the growth. However, the market remains fragmented.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Demand for superior strength, toughness and break strength of Sealing Materials
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Strict Regulations regarding Single Use Plastics
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material Type
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.1.1 PP
5.1.1.2 PVC
5.1.2 Paper
5.1.3 Others
5.2 By Adhesive Type
5.2.1 Rubber-based
5.2.2 Acrylic
5.2.3 Hot Melt Adhesive
5.3 By End-user Industries
5.3.1 Logistics
5.3.2 Food Services
5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.3.4 E-commerce
5.3.5 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Berry Global Inc.
6.1.2 CCT Tapes
6.1.3 Mactac, LLC
6.1.4 Nichiban Co., Ltd.
6.1.5 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
6.1.6 Ajit Industries
6.1.7 Scapa Group plc
6.1.8 Nitto Denko Corporation
6.1.9 Tesa SE - A Beiersdorf Company
6.1.10 3M Company
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
