Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshore Drilling Rigs Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The offshore drilling rigs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period of 2021 - 2026. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the market due to the decline in oil prices in 2020 and delays in oil and gas upstream projects in offshore areas. However, the recovery of crude oil prices after the scenario in 2020 is expected to make offshore drilling profitable.
This, in turn, may aid in the growth of the market especially in the new exploration done in different offshore regions across the world. In addition to this, factors such as improved viability of deep-water and ultra-deepwater projects are likely to drive the offshore drilling market during the forecast period. However, the volatility in crude oil is expected to remain a major restrain to the growth of the offshore drilling market during the forecast period.
The deep-water and ultra-deepwater segment is expected to witness significant development due to increasing technological innovation and the rising viability of such operations.
New markets, such as Gabon, Senegal, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Egypt, and the Mexican side of the Gulf of Mexico are actively promoting the development of offshore reserves, especially the deepwater and ultra-deepwater reserves. This, in turn, is expected to create significant opportunities for the operating companies in the near future.
Middle-East and Africa is expected to be one of the potential markets with the majority of the demand coming from Nigeria, Angola, and Egypt.
Key Market Trends
Deepwater and Ultra-deepwater Segment to Witness Significant Growth
Middle-East and Africa to Witness Significant Growth
Competitive Landscape
The offshore drilling rigs market is moderately fragmented. Some of the major offshore rig manufacturers include Keppel Corporation Limited, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Sembcorp Marine Ltd, Transocean Ltd, and Seadrill Ltd.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2026
4.3 Historical Average Day Rates of Floaters and Jackup Rigs, till 2019
4.4 Major Offshore Upstream Projects
4.5 Recent Trends and Developments
4.6 Market Dynamics
4.6.1 Drivers
4.6.2 Restraints
4.7 Supply Chain Analysis
4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Jackups
5.1.2 Semisubmersibles
5.1.3 Drill Ships
5.1.4 Other Types
5.2 Water Depth
5.2.1 Shallow Water
5.2.2 Deep and Ultra-deepwater
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Market Share Analysis - Service Providers
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Offshore Rig Manufacturers
6.4.1.1 Keppel Corporation Limited
6.4.1.2 Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd
6.4.1.3 Sembcorp Marine Ltd
6.4.1.4 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd
6.4.1.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd
6.4.1.6 Friede & Goldman Ltd
6.4.1.7 Damen Shipyards Group
6.4.1.8 Irving Shipbuilding Inc.
6.4.2 Offshore Drilling Contractors
6.4.2.1 Transocean Ltd
6.4.2.2 Seadrill Ltd
6.4.2.3 ENSCO PLC
6.4.2.4 Noble Drilling PLC
6.4.2.5 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60cz6z
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: