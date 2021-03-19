Arlington, Va., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and Maher & Maher, an affiliate of AIR, will present several sessions during the 2021 Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) National Virtual Conference, being held March 22 – 24, 2021. Pre-conference workshops begin March 18th.

COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators across the U.S. and supports professional development, research, and other opportunities to promote the importance and improvement of adult education and literacy programs.

AIR and Maher experts will present a number of sessions on a wide variety of topics, including the Literacy Information and Communication System (LINCS), resources for adult education, distance education during the coronavirus pandemic, and more. AIR will also have a presence in the online exhibitor area and is a gold-level sponsor.

AIR has deep expertise and knowledge in adult learning, conducting rigorous research and providing technical assistance to stakeholders across the country. To learn more, visit the AIR Adult Education Research and Technical Assistance Center (AERTAC). Maher & Maher provides consulting and technical assistance services across a wide range of talent development, including adult learning.

COABE virtual conference sessions featuring AIR and Maher experts and their work are listed below. To learn more, visit the COABE virtual conference website.

MONDAY, MARCH 22, 2021

8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. ET (Session 1)

A Spotlight on the LINCS Community of Practice

Strand: General Interest

Primary Presenter: Beth Brinly

Co-Presenter: Michelle Perry

The LINCS Training Catalog: A Wealth of Opportunities

Strand: General Interest

Primary Presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp

Co-Presenter: Marcela Movit

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (Session 2)

LINCS 101: Community, Courses and Resources for Adult Education

Strand: General Interest

Primary Presenter: Cherise Moore

Putting the Teaching the Skills That Matter Video Series to Work for You!

Strand: Professional Development

Primary Presenter: Katie Neginskiy

2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET (Session 3)

Teaching the Skills That Matter: A View from the Classroom

Strand: Research, Policy and Practice

Primary Presenter: Amy Dalsimer



3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET (Session 4)

LINCS Learner Center Revamp!

Strand: General Interest

Primary Presenter: Marcela Movit

Co-Presenters: Michelle Perry and Gina Wells

TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 2021

8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. ET (Session 5)

Using the TSTM Toolkit to Teach the Skills That Matter

Strand: Professional Development

Primary Presenter: Marcela Movit

Designing IET Programs: The Single Set of Learning Objectives

Strand: College and Career Transition

Primary Presenter: Gina Wells

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (Session 6)

Career Tech Ed and Reentry Support - A Win-Win

Strand: Corrections

Primary Presenter: Marian Thacher

Co-Presenter: Mary Kay Dugan

2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET (Session 7)

Updates from the Evidence-Based Adult Education System (E-BAES): Moving to Distance Education in the Pandemic

Strand: Research, Policy & Practice

Primary Presenter: Stephanie Cronen



LINCS Technical Assistance

Strand: General Interest

Primary Presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp

Co-Presenter: Marianne Fedele-McLeod

3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Session 8)

The NASDAE LEAD Institute: A Professional Development Opportunity for Adult Education Leaders in Your State

Strand: Leadership for Administrators

Primary Presenter: Amy Dalsimer

Implementing Integrated Education and Training (IET) Programs

Strand: College and Career Transition

Co-Presenter: Amanda Ahlstrand

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, 2021

8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. ET (Session 9)

A LINCS Training Catalog Experience: Models and Resource for Preparing Adult ELL for the Workforce

Strand: ESOL and English Language Learners

Primary Presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp

9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. (Session 10)

LINCS and Federal Initiatives from OCTAE

Strand: General Interest

Primary Presenter: Marcela Movit

LINCS ESL Pro: Rigor, Digital Literacy and Career Pathways

Strand: ESOL and English Language Learners

Primary Presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp



How Can the U.S. PIAAC State and County Literacy and Numeracy Results Be Used?

Strand: Research, Policy & Practice

Primary Presenter: Katie Herz



11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Session 11)

LINCS: Reboot Your Digital Strategy

Strand: Digital Literacy & Technology

Primary Presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp

LINCS: Field-Driven Professional Development

Strand: General Interest

Primary Presenter: Marcela Movit

Co-Presenters: Beth Brinly and Cherise Moore

Equity in Adult Education: The importance of Cultural Competence and Inclusion

Strand: Research, Policy & Practice

Primary Presenter: Sudie Whalen

Co-Presenter: Marian Thacher

1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. (Session 12)

LINCS Online Courses for Teachers – Fast and Free!

Strand: General Interest

Primary Presenter: Marian Thacher

Co-Presenter: Sudie Whalen

