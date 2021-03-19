Arlington, Va., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and Maher & Maher, an affiliate of AIR, will present several sessions during the 2021 Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) National Virtual Conference, being held March 22 – 24, 2021. Pre-conference workshops begin March 18th.
COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators across the U.S. and supports professional development, research, and other opportunities to promote the importance and improvement of adult education and literacy programs.
AIR and Maher experts will present a number of sessions on a wide variety of topics, including the Literacy Information and Communication System (LINCS), resources for adult education, distance education during the coronavirus pandemic, and more. AIR will also have a presence in the online exhibitor area and is a gold-level sponsor.
AIR has deep expertise and knowledge in adult learning, conducting rigorous research and providing technical assistance to stakeholders across the country. To learn more, visit the AIR Adult Education Research and Technical Assistance Center (AERTAC). Maher & Maher provides consulting and technical assistance services across a wide range of talent development, including adult learning.
COABE virtual conference sessions featuring AIR and Maher experts and their work are listed below. To learn more, visit the COABE virtual conference website.
MONDAY, MARCH 22, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. ET (Session 1)
A Spotlight on the LINCS Community of Practice
Strand: General Interest
Primary Presenter: Beth Brinly
Co-Presenter: Michelle Perry
The LINCS Training Catalog: A Wealth of Opportunities
Strand: General Interest
Primary Presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp
Co-Presenter: Marcela Movit
11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (Session 2)
LINCS 101: Community, Courses and Resources for Adult Education
Strand: General Interest
Primary Presenter: Cherise Moore
Putting the Teaching the Skills That Matter Video Series to Work for You!
Strand: Professional Development
Primary Presenter: Katie Neginskiy
2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET (Session 3)
Teaching the Skills That Matter: A View from the Classroom
Strand: Research, Policy and Practice
Primary Presenter: Amy Dalsimer
3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET (Session 4)
LINCS Learner Center Revamp!
Strand: General Interest
Primary Presenter: Marcela Movit
Co-Presenters: Michelle Perry and Gina Wells
TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. ET (Session 5)
Using the TSTM Toolkit to Teach the Skills That Matter
Strand: Professional Development
Primary Presenter: Marcela Movit
Designing IET Programs: The Single Set of Learning Objectives
Strand: College and Career Transition
Primary Presenter: Gina Wells
11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET (Session 6)
Career Tech Ed and Reentry Support - A Win-Win
Strand: Corrections
Primary Presenter: Marian Thacher
Co-Presenter: Mary Kay Dugan
2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. ET (Session 7)
Updates from the Evidence-Based Adult Education System (E-BAES): Moving to Distance Education in the Pandemic
Strand: Research, Policy & Practice
Primary Presenter: Stephanie Cronen
LINCS Technical Assistance
Strand: General Interest
Primary Presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp
Co-Presenter: Marianne Fedele-McLeod
3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Session 8)
The NASDAE LEAD Institute: A Professional Development Opportunity for Adult Education Leaders in Your State
Strand: Leadership for Administrators
Primary Presenter: Amy Dalsimer
Implementing Integrated Education and Training (IET) Programs
Strand: College and Career Transition
Co-Presenter: Amanda Ahlstrand
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. ET (Session 9)
A LINCS Training Catalog Experience: Models and Resource for Preparing Adult ELL for the Workforce
Strand: ESOL and English Language Learners
Primary Presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp
9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. (Session 10)
LINCS and Federal Initiatives from OCTAE
Strand: General Interest
Primary Presenter: Marcela Movit
LINCS ESL Pro: Rigor, Digital Literacy and Career Pathways
Strand: ESOL and English Language Learners
Primary Presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp
How Can the U.S. PIAAC State and County Literacy and Numeracy Results Be Used?
Strand: Research, Policy & Practice
Primary Presenter: Katie Herz
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Session 11)
LINCS: Reboot Your Digital Strategy
Strand: Digital Literacy & Technology
Primary Presenter: Jennifer Jirous-Rapp
LINCS: Field-Driven Professional Development
Strand: General Interest
Primary Presenter: Marcela Movit
Co-Presenters: Beth Brinly and Cherise Moore
Equity in Adult Education: The importance of Cultural Competence and Inclusion
Strand: Research, Policy & Practice
Primary Presenter: Sudie Whalen
Co-Presenter: Marian Thacher
1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. (Session 12)
LINCS Online Courses for Teachers – Fast and Free!
Strand: General Interest
Primary Presenter: Marian Thacher
Co-Presenter: Sudie Whalen
Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org
