Worldwide Moist Wound Dressings Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Moist Wound Dressings Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the moist wound dressings market and it is poised to grow by $1.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on moist wound dressings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, launch of novel products, and increasing geriatric population.
The moist wound dressings market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the advent of combination dressings as one of the prime reasons driving the moist wound dressings market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in moist wound dressing technologies and emergence of nanoparticles to treat wounds will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report moist wound dressings market covers the following areas:
- Moist wound dressings market sizing
- Moist wound dressings market forecast
- Moist wound dressings market industry analysis
The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading moist wound dressings market vendors that include 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, and Smith & Nephew Plc. Also, the moist wound dressings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
