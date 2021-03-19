Global Membrane Industry to 2025 - Featuring General Electric, Koch Industries & Merck KGaA Among Others

Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Membrane Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the membrane market and it is poised to grow by $3.65 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on membrane market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of diabetes, advantages of membrane technology in pharmaceutical and medical industries, and growing acceptance of wastewater management.



The membrane market analysis includes technology segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing acceptance of wastewater management as one of the prime reasons driving the membrane market growth during the next few years.



The report on membrane market covers the following areas:

Membrane market sizing

Membrane market forecast

Membrane market industry analysis

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading membrane market vendors that include Asahi Kasei Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Co., Koch Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, OSMO Membrane Systems GmbH, Sartorius AG, Siemens AG, and SUEZ SA. Also, the membrane market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical and medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Reverse Osmosis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Microfiltration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ultrafiltration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pervaporation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric Co.

Koch Industries Inc.

Merck KGaA

OSMO Membrane Systems GmbH

Sartorius AG

Siemens AG

SUEZ SA

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

