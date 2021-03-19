Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Category, Battery Type, EV Type, End Use, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EV battery reuse and recycling market will reach $5,391.8 million by 2027, growing by 54.2% annually over 2020-2027 driven by reducing battery waste and costly battery disposal, demand for electric vehicles, and focus on sustainable transportation.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global EV battery reuse and recycling market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2020 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global EV battery reuse and recycling market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Battery Type, EV Type, End Use, and Region.



For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Category, Battery Type, and End Use over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global EV battery reuse and recycling market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Category

3.1 Market Overview by Category

3.2 Reuse of EV Batteries

3.3 Recycling of EV Batteries

3.3.1 Hydro-metallurgical Process

3.3.2 Pyro-metallurgical Process

3.3.3 Other Processes



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Battery Type

4.1 Market Overview by Battery Type

4.2 Lithium-ion Batteries

4.3 Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries

4.4 Lead-acid Batteries

4.5 Other Battery Types



5 Segmentation of Global Market by EV Type

5.1 Market Overview by EV Type

5.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

5.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

5.4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

5.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End Use

6.1 Market Overview by End Use

6.2 Electric Cars

6.3 Electric Buses

6.4 Energy Storage Systems

6.5 Other End Uses



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027

7.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Australia

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

American Manganese Inc.

Battery Solutions

BMW AG

China Aviation Lithium Battery Company Limited

G & P Service

LI-CYCLE CORP.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Recupyl

Retriev Technologies

SITRASA

SNAM S.A.S.

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Umicore

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



