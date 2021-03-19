VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of successful technology investor and entrepreneur, Sefton Fincham as President of the Company effective April 1, 2021.



Fincham is the founder of Look to the Sky Films and Thirty Six Financial Group, an investment firm focused on small-cap and special situation investing, in partnership with two-time Stanley Cup Chicago Blackhawks player, Dave Bolland.

“Sefton is a natural leader and his many years of capital raising experience and strategic relationships will be crucial for our aggressive plan to grow the Company,” commented Allan Larmour, CEO.

Under his leadership, Thirty Six Financial Group has successfully raised and deployed over $100 million into the small cap space over the past few years, which were primarily focused on earlier staged companies with a go public strategy. These strategic investments have been into select private and public companies at the forefront of innovation in the technology, health, education and clean energy sectors.

Through Look to the Sky Films, Fincham has worked with Hollywood notables such as 50 Cent, Bruce Willis, Bella Thorne, Vince Vaughn and Academy Award Winners, Robert De Niro, Mel Gibson and Hilary Swank. He has done several significant deals in the entertainment space with companies such as NBC Universal, Lionsgate and Sony to name a few.

“Tech innovation is disrupting the world, and the team at Cloud Nine is leading the charge with their game-changing Web 3.0 IP. I am excited to help them grow, scale and monetize their IP, and am confident that we are going to deliver significant value to our stakeholders,” said Sefton Fincham.

On behalf of the Board,

CLOUD NINE WEB3 TECHNOLOGIES INC.

“Allan Larmour”

Allan Larmour

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. 778-240-7724

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc:

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc is a technology platform company focused on incorporating emerging technologies into its current platforms. Cloud Nine’s mission is to fuel innovation and make the future more accessible by powering the launch and growth of future Web3 technologies focused on decentralization.

About The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets. The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

