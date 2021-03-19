EDISON, N.J., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, a leading provider of population health management solutions, announced it has been named as a top-rated vendor in the 2021 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report for the population health management (PHM) services. HealthEC received an overall score of 91.9 with top grades across six customer excellence pillars—culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value.



The report recognizes software and service organizations that excel in helping healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year.

In addition to the Best in KLAS achievement, HealthEC received the highest rating for risk scoring and prioritized worklists in the KLAS Population Health Data Acquisition & Analysis 2020 report. Top marks were awarded for overall PMH performance, which included going above and beyond in the areas of customer experience, data acquisition and data analysis.

Customers praised HealthEC for the ability to aggregate complex data and provide in-depth analysis and reporting. HealthEC’s accomplishments were reflected in comments cited by HealthEC clients and KLAS:

“HealthEC has people who are available behind the scenes. When we have difficulties reading the data or making sense of it, HealthEC people are available to explain what they did and what information the data gives us. This is one of HealthEC’s strongest assets.”

“Most of the core functionality that organizations are looking for centers around data acquisition and data analysis.”

HealthEC customers rely on the company’s PHM platform for client advisory services and analytics as well as specific use case functionality in care coordination and data aggregation. Clients have the opportunity to engage with HealthEC subject matter experts to strategize and plan for success under value-based and at-risk contracts with Medicare, Medicaid, employers and other payers.

“Being highly ranked, and KLAS validated provides the industry with a non-biased independently reviewed assessment of our platforms capabilities influencing the success of our clients. HealthEC’s intuitive PHM platform provides actionable output, enabling organizations to focus on the issues that improve care and reduce cost for better outcomes.” Said Dr. Sanjay Seth, EVP of HealthEC.

For more information about the 2021 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report, visit https://klasresearch.com/reports.

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC, cited as the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, is on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at Healthec.com, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS visit KLASresearch.com

HealthEC Contact:

Laura Porto

732.652.1519

laura.porto@healthec.com