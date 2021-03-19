NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasteExpo 2021, North America's largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event today announced it will return to the show floor in June, with safety as a foundational element of the customer experience. The team also unveiled their 2021 conference program. WasteExpo takes place June 28-30, 2021 in Las Vegas and will deliver unparalleled education and training to the private and public sector. Register here.



“We have an outstanding program planned and we are thrilled to bring our community back together in-person in Las Vegas this summer,” said Marc Acampora, Waste360 Vice President. “Guided by a detailed set of measures known as AllSecure, WasteExpo aims to deliver the highest levels of hygiene and safety at the event. Our attendees, exhibitors and sponsors should feel confident that WasteExpo will be a safe environment.”

Highlights of WasteExpo 2021 include:

Spotlight Sessions

Worthing Jackman, President and CEO of Waste Connections , will participate in a CEO Fireside Chat with Darrell Smith, President and CEO of NWRA. The two will discuss leadership, business insights, industry issues and much more.

, will participate in a with Darrell Smith, President and CEO of NWRA. The two will discuss leadership, business insights, industry issues and much more. Adam Minter , Asia-based columnist and Author, “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale,” Bloomberg Opinion will present Broken Phones and Used Cars: the Future of Recycling and Reuse Becomes the Past . Minter will use his signature combination of photos and anecdotes to lay out how some of the world's biggest retailers are nudging consumers into rethinking waste and recycling, and setting up new forms of competition for traditional recyclers.

, Asia-based columnist and Author, “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale,” Bloomberg Opinion will present . Minter will use his signature combination of photos and anecdotes to lay out how some of the world's biggest retailers are nudging consumers into rethinking waste and recycling, and setting up new forms of competition for traditional recyclers. The Waste & Recycling Industry Employment Outlook : Members of the NWRA Women’s Council will share their collective knowledge on topics such as talent acquisition, workforce development, employee retention, diversity and inclusion, working amid COVID-19 and more.

: Members of the NWRA Women’s Council will share their collective knowledge on topics such as talent acquisition, workforce development, employee retention, diversity and inclusion, working amid COVID-19 and more. Opportunities & Challenges of Refuse Fleet Electrification – What We’ve Learned: Fleet electrification is on the rise. Lofty goals have been set. Join this lively discussion to hear what New York and Los Angeles have learned since we last talked to them at WasteExpo Together Online. Their insight and answers to your questions will help you on your pathway to fleet electrification.

View the full WasteExpo 2021 conference program here.

In addition to the Conference Program, the WasteExpo Exhibit Hall will feature hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions.



WasteExpo is co-located with Waste360 Sustainability Talks, the Waste360 Food Recovery Forum, the Waste360 Business Leadership Forum and the Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit. Separate registration is required.

The all-new Waste360 Sustainability Talks offers real talk as waste and recycling take on plastics, packaging, food waste, textiles and other environmental challenges to build a sustainable future.

Health & Safety at WasteExpo 2021

Most of us have never experienced a pandemic before — or its consequences. But now, it is time to get back to business. And WE are taking steps to ensure your safety. WasteExpo will adapt the Informa AllSecure Plan at the June 2021 event. AllSecure is Informa’s approach to ensuring the highest standards of safety, hygiene, cleanliness and operational effectiveness for all exhibitors, attendees, speakers and press. Learn more about WasteExpo’s health & safety plan here.

To register to attend WasteExpo, click here. For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo.

