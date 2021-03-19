Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 18 March 2021£43.59m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 18 March 2021£43.59m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):52,074,432
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 18 March 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*83.71p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*82.63p
  
Ordinary share price 73.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(12.80%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 18/03/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.