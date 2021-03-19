PALM BEACH, FL, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Natura’s whole-food supplements, already on sale at Amazon.com, will debut at ECRM’s “Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition Program,” where buyers from the top 50 retail outlets are expected to attend.

“Our representatives will introduce our four flagship whole-food supplements to major U.S. retail chains at the ECRM event,” said Hildur Magnusdottir, CEO of Pure Natura, which markets freeze-dried whole-food supplements made from Icelandic free-roaming lamb. “The five-day event will be our formal debut to American retailers.”

ECRM, an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“ECRM is not the only big news about Pure Natura. Just recently, Amazon started carrying our whole-food supplements,” Magnusdottir said. “Now, we will get to promote Pure Natura supplements to other major retailers in the United States.”

Pure Natura’s whole-food supplements bring back the nutritious diet from generations ago when organ meat was a staple in many culture’s diets. Pure Natura’s capsules are packed with the nutrition of organ meat, which is 10 to 100 times more nutritious than the muscle meat that most people eat today.

“During the past fifty years, society has moved away from organ meat and made muscle meat a staple,” Magnusdottir said, adding that most people don’t realize that organ meat has the nutrients, vitamins, protein, and minerals that the body needs. It is one of the most nutrient-rich super-food that people can eat today.

“We live in a society when cooking meals from scratch is a lost art for many families,” Magnusdottir said. “This is why we made it simple to take Pure Natura supplements. You take your daily supplement in capsule form or you can sprinkle Pure Natura supplements, which have been freeze-dried, on your food to take advantage of the nutrition that your great-great-grandparents used to eat.”

In contrast to muscle meat that most people eat today, organ meat is the better nutritional option.

“We have taken the nutrition of Icelandic free-roaming lamb to make our supplements,” she said. “By using freeze-drying technology, we have packed a capsule with all the nutrition of organ meat to make it easy and safe for people to eat.”

Pure Natura’s whole-food supplements only use Icelandic free-roaming lamb and wild-harvested herbs. In contrast to bovine supplements, Pure Natura is the only ovine (lamb) organ supplement on the market. The lambs are free from growth-promoting antibiotics and growth hormones.

Amazon now carries the following Pure Natura products:

LIVER, Pure Natura’s flagship supplement, is freeze-dried Icelandic lamb liver or “nature’s multi-vitamin,” as many people call it.

BALANCE, which is the perfect supplement for overall heart health and athletic performance, contains freeze-dried Icelandic lamb hearts, yarrow, birch leaves, Rhodiola Rosea, and chamomile. BALANCE is packed with CoQ10 for mitochondrial support, adaptogenic herbs, and other crucial nutrients for optimal health and performance.

POWER, which is the ultimate supplement for CEOs and white-collar workers who need relief from a stressful lifestyle, is packed with nutrients from freeze-dried lamb liver and hearts and adaptogenic herbs like Rhodiola Rosea.

DETOX, which supports detoxification pathways and overall health, contains hand-picked Icelandic herbs, such as dandelion root, birch leaves, and Angelica seed.

"We are looking forward to the feedback that the retail buyers will give us at the ECRM event,” Magnusdottir said. “We have an innovative and nutritious whole-food supplement that brings back the healthy, wholesome food our great-great-grandparents ate.”

To purchase, please click on the following links for LIVER, BALANCE, POWER, and DETOX.

