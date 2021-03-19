NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

19 MARCH 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EET

________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jari Ovaskainen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20210319093013_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-18

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION 


Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,200,000 Unit price: 2.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,200,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.1 EUR