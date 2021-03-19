SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                        19 March 2021 at 5:15 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 18 March 2021 below five (5) per cent Sampo plc's total stock.

In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the total voting rights attached to Sampo A shares owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc and its funds decreasing below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)4.99% shares

4.95% voting rights		0.07% shares

0.07% voting rights		5.07% shares

5.02% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		 Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL ABelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysicalBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysicalBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACashBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
   SUBTOTAL BBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

