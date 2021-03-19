SINGAPORE, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February, world-famous American barbecue franchise Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opened their first Singapore location in the Central Business District.

Dickey’s is known for serving authentic, slow-smoked Texas barbecue. Singapore’s menu features the same mouthwatering smokey meats that made Dickey’s a staple in the United States, including the world-famous brisket, fall-off-the-bones ribs, spicy cheddar sausage, and marinated chicken. All options can be served in a plate or a sandwich and can be combined with a variety of traditional sides such as barbecue beans, coleslaw, homemade mac’ and cheese, among others. Dickey’s also offers family platters perfect for dinner night or any special occasion.

The new location operates as a ghost kitchen outpost for the barbecue brand in the contactless food court known as Central Kitchen Co. located at Cross Street Exchange. Available for dine-in, pick-up or delivery, guests now can enjoy Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue. Orders can be placed through different delivery services available through www.dickeys.com.sg.

Dickey’s Singapore is the fifth installment of international franchise expansion deals by the Dallas-based barbecue concept this year alone following the development agreements for the countries of Australia, Japan, Egypt, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

“It’s an honor to have Jasmin and Mavin Singh, Owner Operator, to join the Dickey’s family and help bring our unique Texas-style cuisine to Singapore. His passion for barbecue and vision to adapt the brand shows the flexibility Dickey’s offers with the goal to thrive in any place or environment,” said Jim Perkins, Vice President of International Development for Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s other international flagships include in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Egypt, Pakistan, Brazil and Republic of Georgia. To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

