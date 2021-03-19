TORONTO, Canada, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Mortgage App provides consumers with the opportunity to get the most suitable mortgage from the comfort of their home.

Canadian Mortgage App, one of the popular applications of the Canadian financial market, is designed for an incredible mortgage experience. This application serves the needs of thousands of customers every day. Ben Salami, the founder of the Canadian Mortgage App, highlights its services. Ben says that this app has turned into an exciting digital ecosystem by bringing both the consumers and professionals on the same platform.

CMA has simplified the complex issues related to researching and finding the best mortgage in Canada. Its highly optimized services present the best debt-to-income calculator that assists the customers in picking up the perfect sales price and monthly fee. It is the ultimate tool for accurate calculations and helps the clients with the pre-qualification and linking with the right mortgage. The customers can easily calculate land transfer taxes and connect with award-winning experts.

Ben Salami, the founder and tech entrepreneur, shares about the app and says, "CMA has received huge customer support with a 5-star rating for its exceptional services that helped Canadians to choose the best suitable mortgage for themselves. He tells how CMA established itself as the number 1 mortgage app, with immense user support.

Ben highlights how it is fruitful for the users looking to buy or sell. It presents one of the simplest mechanisms to calculate the amortization percentages and link the clients with various agents within their radius. The founder says, "with CMA, something that had to be done at the bank can be simply done on your mobile device."

CMA proudly declares some of its achievements, which are as follows –

CMA was included within the Top 5 apps for Home Buyers by Google.

Apple has honoured it with the title "App We Love" in 2018,2019, 2020 and 2021.

Industry Service Provider of the Year.

FinTech Company of the Year.

Product of the Year Award.

Every other day the app is collecting tons of milestones. With its incredible end-to-end mobile mortgage services, it is successfully replacing the traditional mortgage loan mechanism with a virtual automated solution.

Ben Salami tells CMA is not a company running for the client's money. CMA comprises a highly trained tech team that aims to simplify the customer's mortgage experience making the process faster and more efficient. CMU connects with more than 6000+ Mortgage brokers and 14000+ Realtors to help the customers get the best financial services. Canadian Mortgage App presents the most effective mechanism to help the customers buy or sell a home. With the CMA team's hard work and excellence, it has served over 700000+ satisfied Canadian clients, helping them tailor better and smarter mortgage decisions.

