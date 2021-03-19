LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP notifies investors that a securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of the shareholders of Lordstown Motors Corp.

LEAD PLAINTIFF FILING DEADLINE IS MAY 17, 2021

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RIDE) securities between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lordstown Motors Corp. plunged the most in five months after the short-seller, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) said in a report that “Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.” According to Hindenburg, Lordstown “has consistently pointed to its book of 100,000 pre-orders as proof of deep demand for its proposed EV truck. Our conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company’s orders are largely fictitious.”

The Company’s stock closed on March 12th at $14.78 per share, a decline of over 16% from the prior day’s close of $17.71 per share.

Subsequently, on March 17, 2021, after the market had closed, Lordstown held some earnings call on which the defendants disclosed that Lordstown had received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regarding accounting issues.

Following this disclosure, Lordstown’s stock price fell $2.08 per share on March 18, 2021, a decline of an additional 14%.

