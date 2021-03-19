Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently added forthcoming report titled “FeNO Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027”

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FeNO stands for fractional exhaled nitric oxide and the test measures the levels of nitric oxide in the persons breathe. A high level of nitric oxide in the air you breathe out can be a sign of inflamed airways. A Feno Test or Exhaled Nitric Oxide Test, in patients with allergic or eosinophilic asthma, is a way to determine how much lung inflammation is present and how well inhaled steroids are suppressing this inflammation.

With allergic or eosinophilic asthma, sometimes you may feel your breathing is fine, but when you measure your exhaled nitric oxide, it may still be significantly elevated, and you might do better in the long-term using slightly more of your inhaled steroid to suppress this inflammation.

Rising pervasiveness of respiratory sicknesses like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, rising interest for demonstrative administrations for ongoing illnesses, and developing utilization of different finding gadgets and gear's in-home consideration settings drive the market development. Besides, accessibility of practical items and administrations for the determination of asthma impact the market development.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2506

In any case, the absence of mindfulness about nitric oxide testing in non-industrial countries across the globe controls the market development.

A for each of the Global Burden of Diseases Study (GBD) in 2014, more than 334 million individuals were determined to have asthma, and the number is expanding.

Strategic business expansion activities by major players in order to increase the revenue share and enhance the product portfolio by innovative product launch are positively impacting the growth of the FeNO testing market. In 2020, Caire Inc, a medical devices manufacturer acquired Spirosure Inc. The acquisition is focused on using Spirosure’s technology to the company’s market-leading oxygen solution portfolio. This acquisition is expected to help the company to enhance the business and increase the revenue share.

Factors such as the high cost of devices and stringent government regulations related to product approval are expected to hamper the growth of the global FeNO testing market. In addition, lack of developed infrastructure in developing countries is expected to challenge the adoption of advanced devices which is expected to limit the growth of the target market. However, increasing investment by major players for the development of low-cost products, increasing government spending on the development of infrastructure, and focus on the integration of advanced analytics for better results are factors expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the FeNO testing market over the forecast period.

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/feno-testing-market

FeNO Testing Market Segment Analysis, 2019

The global FeNO testing market is segmented into type, indication, distribution channel, and end use. The type segment is bifurcated into nitric oxide handheld monitor, nitric oxide standalone monitor, and others. Among type the nitric oxide handheld monitor is expected to witness faster growth in the FeNO testing market. The end use segment is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. Among end use the hospital segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market.

Segment Analysis by Region

The market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share in the global FeNO testing market due to high patient pool suffering from asthma. Presence of large number of players operating in the country and the availability of advanced infrastructure for the adoption of advanced devices is expected to impact the growth of target market. In addition, increasing business acquisition activities by major players with the focus to increase the revenue share and enhance the product offerings is expected to boost the growth of FeNO testing market.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth in the target market due to a substantial increase in patients suffering from breathing problems. In addition, major players approach towards enhancing the business in emerging economies through strategic merger is expected to boost the growth of regional market.

Competitive Landscape

The global FeNO testing market is high highly competitive due to the presence of the large number of players and innovative product offerings. In addition, business expansion activities through partnerships and agreements are factors expected to further increase the competition. The players profiled in the report are Bedfont Scientific Ltd., Caire, Inc., Medisoft Group, Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Sunvou, RuiBreath, Circassia, ECO MEDICS AG.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2506

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT – https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2506



Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting