BALTIMORE MD, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") an innovative provider of better-contextualized data to businesses for the 1-in-3 Americans living with a criminal record, and consumers with thin credit files, today announces it has partnered with What’s Next Washington (WNW). WNW is a Seattle, Washington nonprofit led by Susan Mason, a champion for workforce inclusion for people with records.



“We are delighted to announce this working relationship. Customers who use R3 Score to assess job seekers are able to leverage our tool to expand their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals and yet they often request additional technical assistance in addressing their policies, practices and programs that could be unintentionally disqualifying candidates,” said Laurin Leonard, CEO of GBBT.

Providing the best decision-making tools while ensuring our customers have access to the resources and support they need to fully implement R3 Score is one of the unique benefits of this product. As Leonard often says, “Tech for tech’s sake won’t allow us to see the real impact of this product.” The power of R3 Score enables companies to grow through expanded talent pools. Customers requesting technical assistance to help them gain internal support for hiring candidates with records and how to retain this new talent demographic will now have the support from the country’s leading innovator, What’s Next Washington. WNW identifies this large talent pool as “FIT”, or formerly incarcerated talent.

What’s Next Washington, a Seattle, Washington based 501(c)3 nonprofit, has developed a signature program called The Partnering For An Inclusive Workforce Project (PIWP). The Strategic Partnership with R3 Score now ensures the Company’s HR Customers starting in April 2021 can receive technical assistance from the nonprofit. Specifically, HR customers requesting support will be able to receive PIWP’s one-of-a- kind, how-to roadmap. The roadmap has been developed through a series of employer convenings and in-house bias training. It was this service offering which led to the creation of a forthcoming HR guidebook called: The Get FITTMGuide (GFG), a hiring manual for HR recruiters and hiring managers. “From the moment I learned about R3 Score I felt like a partnership between our two entities could really drive business growth, help corporations reach their DEI goals and in doing so provide meaningful work opportunities for qualified talent in all sectors, even those that are heavily regulated, all while maintaining safe and productive workplaces,” said Susan Mason, the co-founder and Executive Director of What’s Next Washington. R3 Score HR customers will have exclusive access to the technical assistance to support ongoing job performance projects.

Laurin noted, “Growing the Company means listening to the needs of R3 Score’s customers. We are committed to providing our customers with the best tools and resources and our Customers have let us know they desire support long after we’ve offered our risk models to aid in their initial decision-making.”

About Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. and R3 Holdings, Inc.

Global completed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Baltimore, Maryland-based R3 Technologies, Inc. on September 23, 2020. R3 Holdings, Inc. is a SaaS company that provides a more contextualized criminal background report and alternative credit score for use by businesses of all sizes and in every industry. R3’s AI-enabled, financial software platform uses proprietary data-driven scoring designed to unlock new valuable information about employees and financial services consumers utilizing a multi-factor algorithm based on 11 factors assessing character, capacity, and current choice. To learn more about R3 Score, visit www.R3Score.com .

About What’s Next Washington

What’s Next Washington (WNW) is a nonprofit organization of formerly incarcerated individuals and allies working to help people with conviction histories reintegrate into society and achieve long-term economic stability. We believe that everyone is entitled to a life of dignity and full participation in society, that those closest to a problem are closest to the solutions, and that stakeholder collaboration is the most efficient and innovative way to solve complex problems.

