HONKARAKENNE OYJ – MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 19 March 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Saarelainen, Marko

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20210318161822_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(2): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(3): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(5): Volume: 144 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(6): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(7): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(8): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(9): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(10): Volume: 150 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(11): Volume: 120 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(12): Volume: 119 Unit price: 7.10 EUR

(13): Volume: 42 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(14): Volume: 562 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(15): Volume: 142 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(16): Volume: 83 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(17): Volume: 558 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(18): Volume: 48 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(19): Volume: 11 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(20): Volume: 147 Unit price: 7.26 EUR

(21): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(22): Volume: 74 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(23): Volume: 102 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(24): Volume: 693 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(25): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(26): Volume: 156 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(27): Volume: 27 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(28): Volume: 32 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(29): Volume: 110 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(30): Volume: 519 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(31): Volume: 51 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(32): Volume: 43 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(33): Volume: 145 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(34): Volume: 214 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

(35): Volume: 30 Unit price: 7.24 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(35): Volume: 4,515 Volume weighted average price: 7.22212 EUR

________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 90 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(2): Volume: 122 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(3): Volume: 4,000 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(4): Volume: 20 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(5): Volume: 236 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(7): Volume: 60 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(8): Volume: 940 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(9): Volume: 990 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(10): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(11): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(12): Volume: 257 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(13): Volume: 140 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(14): Volume: 117 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(15): Volume: 383 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(16): Volume: 115 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(17): Volume: 142 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(18): Volume: 149 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(19): Volume: 257 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(20): Volume: 20 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(21): Volume: 255 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(22): Volume: 629 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(23): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(24): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(25): Volume: 334 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(26): Volume: 109 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(27): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(28): Volume: 7 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(29): Volume: 18 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(30): Volume: 462 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(31): Volume: 334 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(32): Volume: 352 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(33): Volume: 131 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(34): Volume: 2 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(35): Volume: 268 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(36): Volume: 135 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(37): Volume: 213 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(38): Volume: 104 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(39): Volume: 431 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(40): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(41): Volume: 6 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(42): Volume: 60 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(43): Volume: 913 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(44): Volume: 101 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(45): Volume: 110 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

(46): Volume: 105 Unit price: 7.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(46): Volume: 13,394 Volume weighted average price: 6.98543 EUR



HONKARAKENNE OYJ

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.honka.com

Honkarakenne Ltd supplies high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings. Its buildings are made from Finnish solid wood under the Honka® brand. The company has delivered over 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. We manufacture our home packages in Finland, at our own factory located in Karstula. In 2020, Honkarakenne Group’s consolidated net sales totalled EUR 52.9 million, of which exports accounted for 30%. www.honka.com