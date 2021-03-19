

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')



19 March 2021



PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 19 March 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,893,703 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.0 pence per share.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 339,163,967 Ordinary 10p Shares.



For further information please contact:



Graham Venables



Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited



020 3935 3803





