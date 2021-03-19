Los Angeles, California, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of entrepreneurs and businesses are steadily making their way towards the limelight. With the ever-expanding number of businesses in the US, the competition is becoming tighter.

BEST BUILDERS GROUP

@bestbuildersgroup

Best Builders Group (BBG) is a Los Angeles based full-service remodeling firm. BBG offers a range of services including kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and additions to your home or place of business. They pride themselves on integrity, knowledge, and commitment to clients. Their ability to work closely with clients enables them to develop a project that is functionally and aesthetically tailored to the client’s lifestyle and individual taste. Best Builders Group has the knowledge and expertise you need for your next building project or residential remodel.

JAMILAH LAWRY

Jamilah Lawry speaker, and radio personality in Philadelphia. Lawry was greatly inspired by Elon Musk for his innovative thought process and unbothered implementation methods. Being an innovator and serial entrepreneur, she has honed many crafts by constantly taking in knowledge as she goes. She takes great interest in understanding and implementing new trends. Lawry studied Applied Behavioral Analyst, Psychology as well as Management Information Systems, and Organizational Leadership.

STEVEN RIDZYOWKI

Steven Ridzyowski, the founder of Ecommerce Marketing Agency, has been a leader in the eCommerce/digital media buying space for over ten years. His business specializes in Shopify store creations and marketing via multiple advertising platforms and does not just rely on typical social media marketing campaigns like most agencies do. With his team at Ecommerce Marketing Agency, Steven Ridzyowski was able to create a true turnkey experience to start brands and businesses online. Steven is a top entrepreneur who can help businesses make a smooth transition to online retail.

JOSH GORRA

Josh Gorra is a successful financial services professional and entrepreneur coach. Most popular for his 10-principal mindset that has propelled the company he founded Destination Driven LLC, to international acclaim. Mr. Gorra graduated from Johnson & Wales University in 2004 with an AS in Entrepreneurship and a BS in Financial Service Management. His technique is built from experiences he's faced & overcome. It's gratifying for him to help organizations grow their revenue. The pandemic has shaken the whole world to its core, and the corporate sector is no exception. Many big and small businesses have faced financial fragility during this havoc.

SARDOR AKHMEDOV

Sardor Akhmedov is a serial tech entrepreneur, speaker and a podcast host who is currently a managing partner and a shareholder of the IT consultancy companies Jafton, Blockcrunch and the video conferencing platform missed. Sardor has high expertise in tech and entrepreneurship and mentors aspiring entrepreneurs on their journey. He also hosts a daily podcast called "A Better Day" with short episodes of daily inspiration. He has recently been recognized as the best speaker at the biggest business and self development conference called "Synergy Online Forum" where he gave a speech among tens of celebrity speakers about the future of voice technology.

JOSEPH LANG

Joseph Lang is an entrepreneur, tax professional and owner of Tax Emperor. The company provides clients with the best accounting, tax, and consulting services by expanding the knowledge and practice of the financial function in your business. "The more you learn, the more you earn" is a concept Joseph likes to enforce on the tax Emperor. Whether it be for business or personal, good practices can lead to better decision making and maximizing profits.

JSX

JSX is an independent regional airline in the United States that describes itself as a "hop-on jet service" offering short-haul flights between and within Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The airline sells its flights as public air charters under DOT 14 CFR Part 380, and flights are operated by its subsidiary Delux Public Charter under FAA Part 135.

CLEA AND JOANNA

Clea and Joanna are both California transplants, currently living in Nashville. Brought together by a mutual friend, it was friendship at first text, and business partnership immediately thereafter. The goal in starting The Home Edit was to reinvent traditional organizing and merge it with design and interior styling. While every project is rooted in functional systems that can be maintained for the long term, there is just as much emphasis placed on transforming the space visually and adding their signature stylized aesthetic.

MINDY WEISS

Mindy Weiss is known around the world as one of the industry’s most creative minds and calming presences on an event day. Lead by her infectious spirit of kindness, Mindy and her energetic team have been conjuring up imaginative ideas and one-of-a-kind details for clients for almost 30 years.With a home base in Los Angeles and a portfolio around the globe, Mindy produces weddings and destination weddings, corporate and celebrity events, social celebrations, and non-profit galas. She’s had the immense honor of working with some of the world’s most notable couples and clients, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Russell and Nina Westbrook, and the Kardashian family. No matter the celebration, Mindy prides herself on infusing her clients into the details so that no two events ever look and feel alike.

