Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 500,071,664
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
March 19, 2021
Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total Number of
shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|Exercisable 2
|
March 15, 2021
|
125,017,916
|
177,790,827
|
177,665,827
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
