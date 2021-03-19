Filing of the 2020 Universal Registration Document /

Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, March 19, 2021 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announces the filing on March 19, 2021 of its 2020 Universal Registration Document (constituting the Annual Financial Report) with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), in accordance with article 212-13 of AMF General Regulations (Règlement général).

This document is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://www.3ds.com/investors/ (heading Investors/Regulated information or Investors/Events & Publications/ Reports). Hard copies of the 2020 Annual Report are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters (10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501 – 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay, France).

The following documents are included in the Annual Report in accordance with legal provisions:

2020 Annual Financial Report;

Report of the Board of Directors on the corporate governance; and

Description of the share repurchase program proposed to the General Shareholders’ Meeting.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating ‘virtual experience twins’ of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.

Dassault Systèmes’ 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

