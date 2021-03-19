San Francisco, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 20th is National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NNHAAD), a national mobilization effort designed to encourage American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians across the United States and Territorial Areas to increase their awareness, get tested, get involved in prevention efforts and be treated for HIV.
The National AIDS Memorial is honoring the lives lost in the Native community to AIDS with a special virtual exhibition of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which features 16-Quilt blocks that contain panels made to honor loved ones from the American Indian, Alaska Native and the Native Hawaiian communities. The exhibition is also meant to raise greater awareness about the rising rates of HIV infection among certain age groups within the AI/AN/NH population.
“The Quilt is a powerful symbol of hope, healing and remembrance,” said John Cunningham, Executive Director of the National AIDS Memorial. “It is also a teaching tool that connects the story of AIDS, finding a cure, and helping in important prevention, awareness and education efforts to tackle the growing rates of HIV infection in the U.S., particularly among communities of color.”
According to the Indian Health Service, which analyzed HIV surveillance data reported to CDC by state and local health departments, from 2014 – 2018, there was an 8.2% increase in HIV diagnoses among non-Hispanic AI/AN populations between the ages of 13-24 years, and a 13.4% increase between the ages of 35-44 years age groups, with the latter having the highest percentage increase among all age groups. While the death rates from 2014-2018 decreased in these populations by 31.4%., the overall HIV diagnosis rate remained stable. During the same timeframe, HIV diagnoses increased 51% among the Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population.
“These statistics show that there remains a gap in reaching Native communities about the importance of awareness, education and prevention regarding HIV and our collective efforts to end this epidemic,” said Rick Haverkate, National HIV Program Director for the Indian Health Service. “The Quilt is just one way that we can teach prevention through powerful stories that open hearts and minds.”
Presenting partners of the virtual exhibition are Gilead Sciences and Vivent Health. Community Partners include the Indian Health Service, Kua`aina Associates, The National Native HIV Network, Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board and Hawai`i Health & Harm Reduction Center. The American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress provided digitized Quilt archive materials featured in several of the displays.
Visitors can view the exhibition at www.aidsmemorial.org. It is featured as part of a 50-state virtual exhibition of the Quilt that was launched on World AIDS Day and features more than 10,000 Quilt panels.
The virtual exhibition and displays tell the story behind each panel and include letters, photos and news articles that share the struggles, the pain and celebration of life told through the eyes of those who died, and the survivors. Weaved throughout the displays, visitors will experience the beautiful cultural symbols sewn into the panels that are representative of the Native community. Some of the featured stories in the exhibition include:
Additional Native Community HIV/AIDS Resources can be found here: IHS HIV/AIDS, NNAAAD, We R Native, Project Red Talon, Healthy Native Youth, Kua`ana Project, Bay Area American Indian 2-Spirits, Montana 2 Spirit Society.
Learn more about the National AIDS Memorial at www.aidsmemorial.org.
