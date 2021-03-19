Mexico City, Mexico, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While 2020 has been a bleak year for travel, there is reason to be optimistic about the spring of 2021. Vaccination programs have begun in many countries, with the US and the European countries counting millions of participants in just a few months. There is a long way to go until the goal of herd immunity is achieved, but everyone is working tirelessly to make it a reality. Health experts also know more about the virus, including how it spreads and which treatments work. Travel with the Royal Holiday Vacation Club is possible to a few places, though people should be cautious in their approach.





For US travelers, the best resource for up-to-date travel information is the State Department's Travel Advisories page. It lists down all countries and territories along with their corresponding threat level. Read the detailed advisories to know more and be prepared. Just remember that the situation is still quite volatile all over the world so check the list often to see the latest guides. There is also a color-coded map that lets you see everything at a glance.





Currently, there are only three places assessed at Level 1 which means travelers only need to exercise normal precautions. These are Macau, Taiwan, and New Zealand. All of them have been able to handle the pandemic exceptionally well. They have mobilized resources quickly, closed the borders right away, and implemented strict public health policies. Now their residents are benefiting from low infection rates. Travelers can also benefit from the excellent pandemic response if they can get in for a vacation.





Macau is quite bullish with its tourism target of 10 million visitors for 2021. Although this is a far cry from the nearly 40 million visitors back in 2019, it is quite a large number for a small territory when much of the world is in various degrees of lockdown. It is widely known for its high-rollers casinos and European-inspired structures. Most visitors come from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Other sources include South Korea and the Philippines.





Taiwan, on the other hand, has been cautious throughout the last year. Only resident foreigners were allowed. However, there has been recent news of opening the borders to non-resident foreigners beginning in March. This will require a special entry permit, a negative PCR test, and a 14-day quarantine at a government-approved hotel. They are only allowing essential travel at the moment, but this could change as conditions improve. Taiwan is particularly keen on reopening for vaccinated travelers in the near future.





New Zealand has incredible sights that have been immortalized in popular movies. It's been in the news for all the right reasons with its efficient and effective pandemic policies. After containing the threat quickly, life is as close to normal on the big island with large gatherings and sports matches going on as usual. However, the borders are still closed, and interested parties might have to wait longer for a visit. When it does decide to welcome tourists, it will surely get a flood of applications.





For countries with a travel advisory designated as Level 2, travelers are advised to exercise increased caution. More than 30 places belong to this category, including tourist favorites Vietnam, Fiji, Palau, Australia, Singapore, Mauritius, and Samoa. For countries designated at Level 3, US residents should reconsider travel. For Level 4, travel should not be considered at all.



The Royal Holiday Vacation Club has implemented a Safe Guest Program to help keep travelers safe and healthy. Guests can receive a complimentary COVID19 Antigen Test if needed for departure. The results will come with an official certificate. If these come out positive, then guests can continue to stay at the hotel at a special rate until they complete the mandatory quarantine. PCR tests are also available upon request. With all of these precautionary measures, people can feel confident that their needs will be met should they choose to travel.