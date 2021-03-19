WILMINGTON, Del, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cooper’s agreement to be acquired by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Cooper’s shareholders will receive 0.907 shares of Goodyear and $41.75 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cooper-tire-and-rubber-company.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Enable Midstream’s agreement to be acquired by Energy Transfer LP. Under the terms of the agreement, Enable Midstream’s unitholders will receive 0.8595 units of Energy Transfer per unit. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-enable-midstream-partners-lp.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRAH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PRA Health’s agreement to be acquired by ICON plc. Under the terms of the agreement, PRA Health’s shareholders will receive 0.4125 shares of ICON and $80.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-pra-health-sciences-inc.

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Athene’s agreement to be acquired by Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Athene’s shareholders will receive 1.149 shares of Apollo per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-athene-holding-ltd.

