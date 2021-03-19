MIAMI, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a first-of-its-kind program and debut, pet-based company Pawtocol, has teamed up with Costa Rican animal rescues to create profiles of pets as an NFT (non-fungible token) and be able to sell them in the NFT Marketplace. This will raise awareness and funds for virtual adoption and eventually help place pets in forever homes.



“While there are many use cases of NFTs, such as in digital art and music, we have not seen any good case of NFT's such as serving humanity or, in this case, saving the lives of animals,” says Karim Quazzani, CEO of Pawtocol. “This is an amazing use case of our blockchain technology and an honorable way to utilize NFTs as a piece of art that represents a shelter animal. These NFTs we’re creating are meant to capture and digitize the struggle of a rescue pet looking for a home.”

Meet the first two rescue animals:

Potato is the first rescue cat to have an NFT. She was raised in a prison where she had been beaten and sexually abused by inmates. After being rescued, her fear of humans was palpable as she wouldn’t accept the human touch and walked sideways. Now, six months of shelter love later at Gatitos al Rescate by Ericka & Rocio, she is starting to gain confidence and is ready for both her virtual adoption and a forever home.

If anyone deserves a break Manchita does. She is from the Asociación Animales de de Asis and is cared for by Carolina. She is the first rescue dog to have an NFT. She’s a 14-year-old mixed breed who has been in a shelter for 10 years and is disabled. She only has the use of her front legs but that doesn't stop her from living life. Either finding a loving home or being virtually adopted, each option would give her an even happier life. The funds raised could also pay for a walking scooter/pet wheelchair so she can get around as well as other dogs.

Coming soon, the NFTs of both Potato and Manchita will be published and available in the NFT Marketplace.

NFT is a new method for digitally buying and selling art and other media. These crypto-assets represent the latest blockchain-based boom. As of 2020, NFT has grown 705% to $338 million in value, according to the latest estimate from Nonfungible.com, which monitors the NFT marketplace.

ABOUT PAWTOCOL

PAWTOCOL practices ESG principles by being Environmentally and Socially responsible, with inclusive and transparent Governance (the backbone of Blockchain) - while showing users how to use their pet's data to not just help other pets and pet parents, but to earn income as well. Most recently, Pawtocol has begun distributing their revolutionary plant-based, ESG Blockchain Pet Tags.

