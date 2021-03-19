Join the top business technology executives from the New York Metro Area and across the world as we explore opportunities to reimagine the business, foster a culture of diversity and strengthen boardroom communication skills.

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive event will also explore how technology executives can prepare their companies for cybersecurity threats along with leading and building a high-performing culture. Register now! - the first 150 registrants will be entered into a raffle to win a Peloton bike!



WESTPORT, Conn., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its signature event - the 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America - on March 25. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today – and into the future.

The 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America will focus on leading and building a high performing culture in a changing workplace, steps that CIOs and technology executives can take to become boardroom-ready, and the inspiring opportunities available to tech leaders to help reimagine the business and develop new go-to-market strategies.

“We have an absolutely fantastic lineup of speakers and a stellar agenda for this event,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “There is so much opportunity for technology leaders to lead, reimagine and reinvent the business and the customer journey and I’m very excited to have such innovative, thoughtful minds as a part of this discussion.”

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency at less cost along with recommendations for CISOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Prominent technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America include:

Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Andrew Campbell , CIO, Terex Corporation

, CIO, Terex Corporation Allan Cockriel , VP and CIO Global Functions and IRM Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Shell

, VP and CIO Global Functions and IRM Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Shell Meredith Cooper , Senior Director of Product Marketing, Digital Media Enterprise, Adobe

, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Digital Media Enterprise, Adobe Stephen M. R. Covey , Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Robert DeVito , Customer and Partner Sales Engineering Lead, Google Chrome Enterprise

, Customer and Partner Sales Engineering Lead, Google Chrome Enterprise Susan Doniz , CIO and SVP IT & Data Analytics, The Boeing Company

, CIO and SVP IT & Data Analytics, The Boeing Company Jameeka Green Aaron , CISO, Auth0

, CISO, Auth0 Jeanette Horan , Experienced Board Member and Strategic Advisor

, Experienced Board Member and Strategic Advisor Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Martin Leach , VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Beni Lopez , Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek

, Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek Lesley Ma , CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International

, CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International Tomas Maldonado , CISO, National Football League

, CISO, National Football League Paul Martin , Former SVP & CIO (Retired) Baxter International, and Board of Directors, Unisys Corporation and Owens Corning and Ping Identity

, Former SVP & CIO (Retired) Baxter International, and Board of Directors, Unisys Corporation and Owens Corning and Ping Identity Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Steve Mills , Global CIO, iHeart Media

, Global CIO, iHeart Media Manav Misra , Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation

, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation Isaiah Nathaniel , CIO, Delaware Valley Community Health

, CIO, Delaware Valley Community Health Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc. Ashish Parmar , CIO, Tapestry

, CIO, Tapestry Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Frank Price , Senior Vice President & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson's Bay Company

, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson's Bay Company Vito Sardanopoli , Managing Partner/Owner, Vantage CyberRisk Partners, LLC

, Managing Partner/Owner, Vantage CyberRisk Partners, LLC Phil Schneidermeyer , Managing Director, CIO Search Group

, Managing Director, CIO Search Group Trevor Schulze , SVP & CIO, RingCentral

, SVP & CIO, RingCentral Kimberly Stevenson , SVP & GM Foundational Data Services, NetApp

, SVP & GM Foundational Data Services, NetApp Chris Van Wesep , Sr Director Product Marketing, Apptio

, Sr Director Product Marketing, Apptio Jennifer Wesson Greenman, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America on March 25 will include Adobe, Apptio, Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Google Chrome Enterprise, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Nutanix, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, SIM New York Metro, Softtek, Sonatype, Tessian and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 23. Topics to be discussed at this event will include leading through tremendously dynamic times, fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce, and insights into protecting the enterprise from global cybersecurity threats.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Bhupesh Arora , Vice President & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

, Vice President & CIO, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc.

, President and COO, Pearson Partners International, Inc. Alexis Collins , CIO, U.S. at Norton Rose Fulbright

, CIO, U.S. at Norton Rose Fulbright Marc Crudgington , CISO, SVP Information Security, Woodforest National Bank

, CISO, SVP Information Security, Woodforest National Bank Jeff Fleece , Chief Technology Officer, Digital Technology, Baker Hughes

, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Technology, Baker Hughes Murshid Khan , SVP & CIO, TDECU

, SVP & CIO, TDECU Rashmi Kumar , Chief Information Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, Chief Information Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Antonio Marin , Vice President Information Technology, Star Furniture & Mattresses

, Vice President Information Technology, Star Furniture & Mattresses Shamla Naidoo , Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation

, Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation Gautham Pallapa , Global CTO, VMware, Inc.

, Global CTO, VMware, Inc. Tom Peck , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Sysco Mark Polansky , Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Allan Sommer , Vice President, Capgemini

, Vice President, Capgemini Diego Fonseca de Souza , Global Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Cummins Inc.

, Global Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Cummins Inc. Clif Triplett , Executive Director, A.T. Kearney

, Executive Director, A.T. Kearney Todd Tucker , General Manager and VP, Standards & Education, TBM Council

, General Manager and VP, Standards & Education, TBM Council Allen Wuescher, Vice President & CIO, Toshiba



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 23 will include Apptio, Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 30. Topics to be discussed at this event will include successful use cases for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning, identifying and preventing escalating cybersecurity threats, and opportunities for cultivating a connected culture.

Distinguished technology executives speaking at this event include:

Bashir Agboola , VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery

, VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery Tony L. Antalan, MBA , Chief Technology Officer, Silver Reef Casino

, Chief Technology Officer, Silver Reef Casino Bob Bruns , Chief Information Officer & Chief Information Security Officer, Avanade

, Chief Information Officer & Chief Information Security Officer, Avanade Andrew Campbell , CIO, Terex Corporation

, CIO, Terex Corporation Deal Daly , Field CTO, Hammerspace

, Field CTO, Hammerspace Beth Devin , Strategic Consultant & Advisor, HearstLab, Hearst Corporation

, Strategic Consultant & Advisor, HearstLab, Hearst Corporation Gary Gooden , Chief Information Security Officer, Seattle Children's

, Chief Information Security Officer, Seattle Children's Kevin Haskew , SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor

, SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor Karen Luu , Chief Transformation Officer, Scranton

, Chief Transformation Officer, Scranton Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health Anna Ransley , Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken

, Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken AJ Rodrigues , General Manager IT Transformation, Delta Air lines

, General Manager IT Transformation, Delta Air lines Sanjay Srivastava , Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Genpact

, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Genpact Colleen Tartow, Ph.D., Director of Engineering, Starburst



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 30 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, SafeGuard Cyber, Starburst, SIM Seattle, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event and qualify for a $150 Amazon gift card, click here.

Additionally, HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 1. Topics to be discussed at this event will include opportunities for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things to gain a competitive edge, keeping new normal of remote work efficient and safe, and how to build and maintain a high-performing culture in a hybrid work environment.

Esteemed technology executives speaking at this event include:

Robin Austin , CTO/CISO, Colliers Group

, CTO/CISO, Colliers Group Patrick Benoit , VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE

, VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE Ryan Brown , Chief Cloud Architect, Visa

, Chief Cloud Architect, Visa Kevin Christ , Partner, Concentre

, Partner, Concentre Mignona Cote , Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk, and Compliance, Amazon Web Services

, Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk, and Compliance, Amazon Web Services Chris Gates , Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate

, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate Will Hargis , Executive Director of Engineering, Toyota Connected North America

, Executive Director of Engineering, Toyota Connected North America Blake Holman , Chief Information & Infrastructure Officer, St. David's Foundation

, Chief Information & Infrastructure Officer, St. David's Foundation Pam Kubiatowski , Sr. Director of Digital Transformation, Zscaler

, Sr. Director of Digital Transformation, Zscaler Beni Lopez , Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek

, Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek Michael McNeil , Chief Information Security Officer, McKesson Corporation

, Chief Information Security Officer, McKesson Corporation David Politis , Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

, Founder and CEO, BetterCloud Ramesh Razdan , CIO, Bain & Company

, CIO, Bain & Company Chris Stephens , VP, Enterprise Data & Analytics, Zendesk

, VP, Enterprise Data & Analytics, Zendesk Thomas Sweet , VP Cloud Services, GM Financial

, VP Cloud Services, GM Financial Phuong Tram , Chief Advisor on Digital Transformation, FPT

, Chief Advisor on Digital Transformation, FPT Todd Tucker , General Manager and VP, Standards & Education, TBM Council

, General Manager and VP, Standards & Education, TBM Council Angela Venuk, Vice President & Interim Chief Information Officer, Gamestop

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 1 will include Apptio, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, FPT Corporation, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, NPower, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Dallas-Fort Worth, Slack, Softtek, Sonatype, Starburst, Tessian, Zendesk, and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Azul, Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Illumio, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its next roundtable on March 24 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. ‘ Exploring the Long-Term Ramifications of the SolarWinds Attack ’ will feature CISOs and cybersecurity industry CEOs on the continuing threats facing companies from the SolarWinds attack. These include how CISOs and security leaders need to reevaluate third-party risk and supply-chain vulnerabilities with a fresh lens. Featured speakers for the event include Ritesh Agrawal, CEO of Airgap Networks Inc.; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of ArmorCode Inc.; Rich Seiersen, Co-Founder and President, Soluble; and Clif Triplett, Executive Director at A.T. Kearney.

To learn more about this interactive roundtable discussion and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will also host a digital roundtable powered by Zylo on April 14th entitled ‘ Are You Truly Optimizing Your Organization’s SaaS Spend? ’ In this interactive roundtable discussion, Zylo Co-Founder and CEO Eric Christopher, Dutt Kalluri, SVP of Global Technology at Broadridge, and top CIOs and technology executives will discuss effective strategies to optimize SaaS investments by improving adoption and utilization of the applications that are in use. We’ll also examine successful approaches to monitoring and tracking SaaS application that employees are using along with best practices to empower employees to access approved SaaS applications.

To learn more about this roundtable and to register for the event, click here .

