SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

                  
(In thousands)
                  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                  
   Three Months Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
   December 31
 December 31
   2020
 2019
 2020
 2019
                  
Net Sales  $54,126  $55,266  $201,116  $197,177 
Cost of Sales   37,908   38,552   140,313   142,435 
Gross Profit  $16,218  $16,714  $60,803  $54,742 
Selling, General and Administrative Expense   10,999   11,971   44,155   45,672 
Goodwill Impairment Expense   15,397   -   15,397   - 
Operating Income (Loss)  $(10,178) $4,743  $1,251  $9,070 
Interest Expense   (173)  (19)  (992)  (827)
Other Income (Expense)   339   (15)  1,208   351 
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes  $(10,012) $4,709  $1,467  $8,594 
Provision for Income Taxes   1,263   1,144   4,024   2,005 
Net Income (Loss)  $(11,275) $3,565  $(2,557) $6,589 
                  
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share ––Basic  ($9.43)  $2.98   ($2.14)  $5.51 
 Diluted  ($9.43)  $2.98   ($2.14)  $5.51 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
       
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31
  2020 2019
       
Net Income (Loss) $(2,557) $6,589 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:      
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 3,419  (589)
Change in Pension Liability (2,730) (1,204)
Comprehensive Income (Loss) $(1,868) $4,796 
       
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  December 31 December 31
  2020 2019
       
Cash and Short-Term Investments $22,943  $1,072 
Accounts Receivable 20,462  28,509 
Inventories 17,926  20,552 
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 3  47 
Other Current Assets 1,771  3,763 
Current Assets $63,105  $53,943 
       
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 46,570  47,406 
Right of Use Assets 2,448  1,421 
Other Assets 8,732  21,355 
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 83  769 
Total Assets $120,938  $124,894 
       
Accounts Payable $11,316  $10,534 
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 2,115  6,208 
Current Lease Liabilities 519  485 
Other Current Liabilities 24,656  27,021 
Current Liabilities $38,606  $44,248 
       
Long-Term Debt 18,440  15,334 
Long-Term Pension Liabilities 30,047  30,395 
Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,226  1,566 
Lease Liabilities 1,075  936 
Total Liabilities $90,394  $92,479 
Shareholders' Investment 30,544  32,415 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $120,938  $124,894 

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
     
  December 31 December 31
  2020 2019
Book Value per Common Share $25.54 $27.11
Total Shares Outstanding 1,195,747 1,195,866
Backlog $61,563 $79,791

 

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
  Common
Stock		 Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		 Total
Balance, December 31, 2019 $1,508 $9,708 $68,484  $(6,341) $(40,944) $32,415 
Add (Deduct):                
Net Income (Loss)     (2,557)       (2,557)
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax           689  689 
Treasury Stock Acquisition        (3)    (3)
Balance, December 31, 2020 $1,508 $9,708 $65,927  $(6,344) $(40,255) $30,544 


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
   Twelve Months
Ended
December 31,
2020
  Twelve Months
Ended
December 31,
2019
         
Operating Activities:        
         
Net Income (Loss) $(2,557) $6,589 
         
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:        
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense  (3,078)  (2,890)
Bad Debt Expense  168   398 
Depreciation & Amortization  7,083   6,248 
Deferred Tax Expense  533   979 
Loss (Gain) on Sales of Equipment  5   (36)
Goodwill Impairment Expense  15,397   - 
Interest on Lease Liability for Financing  (18)  (17)
Change in Assets and Liabilities        
Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable  7,879   (1,100)
Dec (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings  1,198   (985)
Dec in Inventories  2,626   6,126 
Dec (Inc) in Prepayments  165   (644)
Dec (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases  730   (816)
(Inc) Dec in Other Assets  (450)  52 
(Inc) in Deferred Taxes  (866)  (382)
Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable  782   (642)
Inc (Dec) in Accrued Expenses  5,138   (1,006)
(Dec) in Advanced Billings  (1,241)  (6,327)
(Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings  (6,262)  8,223 
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating  296   1,189 
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing  487   770 
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating  (323)  (374)
Inc in Long Term Liabilities  660   206 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $28,352  $15,561 
         
Investing Activities        
Intangibles  -   (118)
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment  14   49 
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment  (7,253)  (4,340)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $(7,239) $(4,409)
         
Financing Activities        
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing  (269)  (147)
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net  (4,150)  (4,088)
Proceeds (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt  2,230   (5,893)
Treasury Stock Acquisitions  (3)  (9)
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $(2,192) $(10,137)
         
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes   2,950   (658)
         
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $21,871  $357 
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year  1,072   715 
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year $22,943  $1,072 

 

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue 2020  2019 
Domestic$41,909 $40,310 
Mueller BV$12,306 $15,043 
Eliminations($89)($87)
Net Revenue$54,126 $55,266 

 

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue 2020  2019 
Domestic$154,888 $144,500 
Mueller BV$47,213 $54,436 
Eliminations($985)($1,759)
Net Revenue$201,116 $197,177 

 

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Net Income 2020  2019 
Domestic$3,959 $3,319 
Mueller BV($15,189)$192 
Eliminations($45)$54 
Net Income($11,275)$3,565 

 

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Net Income 2020  2019 
Domestic$12,184 $7,412 
Mueller BV($14,758)($805)
Eliminations$17 ($18)
Net Income($2,557)$6,589 
   

B. Please refer to the President’s letter in the 2020 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis including the $15.4 million impairment of goodwill related to the 2008 acquisition of Mueller BV.

C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $57,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $0.3 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $44,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve.

D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.12 for December, 2019 and 1.23 for December, 2020, respectively.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2020 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

