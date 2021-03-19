TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 10,000,000 common shares of Birchtree Investments Ltd. at a price of $0.05 per share. In consideration, the Company has issued an aggregate of 434,782 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.15 per common share.



All securities issued and issuable in connection with the offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on July 20, 2021.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

