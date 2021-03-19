CALGARY, Alberta, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBe Wealth Inc. (“SmartBe”) announces that, effective today, it has made risk rating changes for the following exchange-traded funds (collectively, the “ETFs”):



ETF Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Momentum Index ETF Medium to High Medium SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETF Medium to High Medium SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Momentum Index ETF Medium to High Medium SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETF Medium to High Medium

These changes are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. These changes are the result of SmartBe adopting new reference indices for determining the ETFs’ risk classification, and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the ETFs.

About SmartBe

SmartBe Wealth Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of exchange-traded funds. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to bringing new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies. Further information can be found at www.smartbewealth.com.

