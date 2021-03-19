MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent” or the “Company”, TSX Venture: RX) announces that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 67,252 Restricted Share Units “RSUs” to certain directors, officers, management, and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “RSU Plan”). These RSUs will fully vest within three years on the third anniversary of the applicable grant date.



About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,731,275 common shares outstanding.

