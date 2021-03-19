Management Board of Northern Horizon Capital AS has approved the audited financial results of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) for the year 2020. The financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 15 February 2021.

Distributions to unitholders for 2020 Fund results

In total, the Fund declared a cash distribution of EUR 7,829 thousand from the operating results of 2020 (EUR 1,701 thousand from Q1 2020, EUR 1,701 thousand from Q2 2020, EUR 3,111 thousand from Q3 2020 and EUR 1,316 thousand from Q4 2020). Dividends for the operating results of 2020 correspond to a gross yield of 5.8% based on the closing price on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange at 31 December 2020. The reduced cash distributions due to uncertain environment increased the Fund’s unpaid dividend reserve to EUR 4,4 million by the end of 2020.

Net profit and net rental income

The Group recorded a net loss of EUR 13.5 million for 2020 against a net profit of EUR 8.8 million for 2019. The net result was significantly impacted by the negative valuation result of EUR 25.2 million recognised in June and December 2020. The negative impact of valuation losses on investment properties was partially offset by an increase in net rental income, other operating income and a slight decrease in administrative expenses. Excluding the valuation impact on the net result, net profit for 2020 would have amounted to EUR 11.7 million (2019: EUR 10.9 million). Earnings per unit for 2020 were negative at EUR 0.12 (2019: positive EUR 0.09). Earnings per unit excluding valuation losses on investment properties would have amounted to EUR 0.10 (2019: EUR 0.11).

In 2020, the Group earned net rental income of EUR 19.9 million exceeding the previous year’s net rental income by EUR 0.7 million or 3.7% (2019: 19.2 million). The increase was achieved through new acquisitions that were made following the capital raisings in 2019. The acquisition of Galerija Centrs and North Star had a significant effect on the Group’s net rental income growth in 2020 as compared to 2019, albeit rental income growth in Q2-Q4 2020 was slower due to the relief measures granted to tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The addition of Galerija Centrs added EUR 3.0 million to the net rental income during 2020, while North Star added EUR 1.4 million.

Portfolio properties in the office segment contributed 55.8% (2019: 50.8%) of net rental income in 2020 followed by the retail segment with 40.1% (2019: 43.8%) and the leisure segment with 4.1% (2019: 5.4%).

During 2020, investment properties in Latvia and Lithuania contributed 38.3% (2019: 37.2%) and 36.4% (2019: 35.0%) of net rental income respectively, while investment properties in Estonia contributed 25.3% (2019: 27.8%).

Gross Asset Value (GAV)

By the end of December 2020, the GAV decreased to EUR 355.6 million (31 December 2019: EUR 371.7 million) which was a drop of 4.3% over 2020. The decrease is mainly related to the negative property revaluation of EUR 25.2 million. The Fund aims to carry on with the construction of the Meraki office building throughout 2021. The Management Company will continue to actively monitor the economic impact of the pandemic and ensure sufficient liquidity levels during the construction period.

Net Asset Value (NAV)

By the end of December 2020, the Fund’s net asset value (NAV) decreased to EUR 136.3 million (31 December 2019: EUR 152.5 million) as a result of the negative portfolio revaluation which was impacted by the high market uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the year-end 2019 NAV, the Fund’s NAV decreased by 10.6%. Positive operational performance over the period was offset by EUR 25.2 million valuation losses, EUR 9.7 million dividend distributions to the unitholders and a negative cash flow hedge reserve movement of EUR 0.1 million. At 31 December 2020, IFRS NAV per unit stood at EUR 1.1395 (31 December 2019: EUR 1.3451), while EPRA net tangible assets and EPRA net reinstatement value were EUR 1.2219 per unit (31 December 2019: EUR 1.4333). EPRA net disposal value was EUR 1.1435 per unit (31 December 2019: EUR 1.3400).

Investment properties

The Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio consists of 15 cash flow investment properties in the Baltic capitals and an investment property under construction on the Meraki land plot. At the end of 2020, the fair value of the Fund’s portfolio was EUR 340.0 million (31 December 2019: EUR 358.9 million) and incorporated a total net leasable area of 153,345 sq. m.

The valuation losses on the property portfolio came to EUR 25.2 million during 2020 (2019: EUR 2.1 million). Valuations were negatively affected primarily due to downward adjustments to valuation assumptions resulting from the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to global market uncertainty caused by the virus, valuations were reported on the basis of “material valuation uncertainty”. During 2020, the Group invested EUR 2.1 million in the existing property portfolio and an additional EUR 4.2 million in the Meraki development project.

Interest bearing loans and bonds

Interest bearing loans and bonds (excluding lease liabilities) remained at a similar level of EUR 205.6 million compared to year-end 2019 figures (31 December 2019: EUR 205.8 million). Outstanding bank loans decreased slightly due to regular bank loan amortisation. Annual loan amortisation accounts for 0.2% of total debt outstanding.

Cash flow

Cash inflow from core operating activities for 2020 amounted to EUR 16.1 million (2019: cash inflow of EUR 16.4 million). Cash outflow from investing activities was EUR 4.3 million (2019: cash outflow of EUR 78.2 million) due to subsequent capital expenditure on existing portfolio properties and investments in the Meraki development project. Cash outflow from financing activities was EUR 8.3 million (2019: cash inflow of EUR 59.4 million). During 2020, the Fund made four cash distributions of EUR 9.7 million and paid regular interest on bank loans and bonds. At the end of December 2020, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 13.3 million (31 December 2019: EUR 9.8 million) which demonstrates sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility.

Key earnings figures

EUR ‘000 2020 2019 Change (%) Net rental income 19,934 19,219 3.7% Administrative expenses (2,918) (3,251) (10.2%) Other operating income 204 26 684.6% Valuation losses on investment properties (25,245) (2,064) 1,123.1% Operating (loss) profit (8,025) 13,930 (157.6%) Net financing costs (5,521) (4,713) 17.1% (Loss) profit before tax (13,546) 9,217 (247.0%) Income tax 5 (426) (101.2%) Net (loss) profit for the period (13,541) 8,791 (254.0%) Weighted average number of units outstanding (units) 114,568,636 96,718,348 18.5% Earnings per unit (EUR) (0.12) 0.09 (233.3%)

Key financial position figures

EUR ‘000 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Change (%) Investment properties in use 334,518 356,575 (6.2%) Investment property under construction 5,474 2,367 131.3% Gross asset value (GAV) 355,602 371,734 (4.3%) Interest bearing loans and bonds 205,604 205,827 (0.1%) Total liabilities 219,281 219,216 0.0% IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) 136,321 152,518 (10.6%) Number of units outstanding (units) 119,635,429 113,387,525 5.5% IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) per unit (EUR) 1.1395 1.3451 (15.3%) Loan-to-Value ratio (%) 60.5% 57.3% - Average effective interest rate (%) 2.6% 2.6% -

During 2020, the average actual occupancy of the portfolio was 95.8% (2019: 97.5%). Taking into account all rental guarantees, the effective occupancy rate was 95.8% (2019: 97.5%). Occupancy rate as of 31 December 2020 was 94.3% (31 December 2019: 98.3%). Occupancy rates in the retail segment decreased because of additional vacancies in Europa SC, Pirita SC and Galerija Centrs. Occupancy rates in the office segment still remain strong albeit Lithuania Tax Inspectorate vacated part of their premises in North Star resulting in a minor negative effect on the occupancy levels. Average direct property yield during 2020 was 5.8% (2019: 6.6%). The net initial yield for the whole portfolio for 2020 was 5.7% (2019: 6.3%). The decrease is mainly related to the lockdowns and additionally granted rent concessions to tenants whose operations were restricted by government regulations. The average rent rate for the whole portfolio for 2020 was EUR 12.1 per sq. m.

Overview of the Fund’s investment properties as of 31 December 2020

Property name Sector Fair value1

(EUR ‘000) NLA

(sq. m) Direct property yield2 Net initial yield3 Occupancy rate Vilnius, Lithuania Duetto I Office 16,419 8,587 7.8% 7.1% 100.0% Duetto II Office 18,765 8,674 7.3% 7.2% 100.0%4 Europa SC Retail 38,811 16,856 4.5% 4.2% 89.5% Domus Pro Retail Park Retail 16,090 11,247 7.0% 6.7% 100.0% Domus Pro Office Office 7,590 4,831 8.3% 7.0% 100.0% North Star Office 19,133 10,550 6.8% 7.2% 86.3% Meraki Land 5,474 - - - Total Vilnius 122,282 60,745 6.4% 6.1% 94.7% Riga, Latvia Upmalas Biroji BC Office 23,474 10,458 7.0% 7.0% 100.0% Vainodes I Office 19,970 8,052 6.9% 7.0% 100.0% LNK Centre Office 16,060 7,453 6.4% 6.5% 100.0% Sky SC Retail 4,970 3,254 8.0% 8.2% 98.3% Galerija Centrs Retail 67,446 20,022 4.0% 4.1% 85.1% Total Riga 131,920 49,239 5.4% 5.5% 93.8% Tallinn, Estonia Postimaja & CC Plaza complex Retail 29,770 9,145 3.2% 3.5% 95.6% Postimaja & CC Plaza complex Leisure 14,170 8,664 6.9% 5.6% 100.0% G4S Headquarters Office 16,160 9,179 7.9% 7.2% 100.0% Lincona Office 16,110 10,865 7.7% 7.1% 90.3% Pirita SC Retail 9,580 5,508 5.5% 7.0% 81.9% Total Tallinn 85,790 43,361 5.6% 5.6% 94.3% Total portfolio 339,992 153,345 5.8% 5.7% 94.3%

Based on the latest valuation as at 31 December 2020 and recognised right-of-use assets. Direct property yield (DPY) is calculated by dividing NOI by the acquisition value and subsequent capital expenditure of the property. The net initial yield (NIY) is calculated by dividing NOI by the market value of the property. Effective occupancy rate is 100% due to a rental guarantee.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR ‘000 2020 2019 Rental income 21,697 20,776 Service charge income 4,990 4,525 Cost of rental activities (6,753) (6,082) Net rental income 19,934 19,219 Administrative expenses (2,918) (3,251) Other operating income 204 26 Valuation losses on investment properties (25,245) (2,064) Operating (loss) profit (8,025) 13,930 Financial income 3 5 Financial expenses (5,524) (4,718) Net financing costs (5,521) (4,713) (Loss) profit before tax (13,546) 9,217 Income tax charge 5 (426) (Loss) profit for the period (13,541) 8,791 Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Net loss on cash flow hedges (108) (595) Income tax relating to net loss on cash flow hedges 3 44 Other comprehensive expense, net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (105) (551) Total comprehensive (expense) income for the period, net of tax (13,646) 8,240 Basic and diluted earnings per unit (EUR) (0.12) 0.09

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



EUR ‘000 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 Non-current assets Investment properties 334,518 356,575 Investment property under construction 5,474 2,367 Property, plant and equipment 2 - Derivative financial instruments - 73 Other non-current assets 22 54 Total non-current assets 340,016 359,069 Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,901 1,794 Prepayments 352 301 Other current assets - 734 Cash and cash equivalents 13,333 9,836 Total current assets 15,586 12,665 Total assets 355,602 371,734 Equity Paid in capital 145,200 138,064 Cash flow hedge reserve (1,661) (1,556) Retained earnings (7,218) 16,010 Total equity 136,321 152,518 Non-current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 195,670 205,718 Deferred tax liabilities 6,009 6,199 Derivative financial instruments 1,736 1,728 Other non-current liabilities 1,026 1,298 Total non-current liabilities 204,441 214,943 Current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 10,222 414 Trade and other payables 3,640 3,171 Income tax payable 1 8 Derivative financial instruments 27 - Other current liabilities 950 680 Total current liabilities 14,840 4,273 Total liabilities 219,281 219,216 Total equity and liabilities 355,602 371,734

For more information, please contact:



Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 23:10 EET on 19 March 2021.

